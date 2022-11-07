Read full article on original website
Northern Colorado athletics adds 2023 signees in multiple programs
Multiple University of Northern Colorado programs inked early signees, the athletic department announced this week. Signings for the upcoming academic year began on Wednesday. The Bears will add three to the 2023 roster, including one from Aurora. “We are very excited about this class,” Oates said in a statement. “We...
Northern Colorado men’s basketball spoils Texas A&M Commerce’s upset bid
When University of Northern Colorado freshman Caleb Shaw leapt up for a rebound with 31 seconds left in the game Friday night, dominating the glass, the fans in Bank of Colorado Area erupted. That board prevented Texas A&M-Commerce from attempting a put-back to tie the game. UNC coach Steve Smiley...
UNC volleyball sweeps Idaho State to split series, earns eighth straight win
UNC (16-8, 10-3 Big Sky) defeated Idaho State (13-13, 5-8 Big Sky) to split the series and earn a sweep (25-20, 25-22, 25-18). ISU beat Northern Colorado in five sets to start the conference schedule. “We’ve shown a lot of resilience,” said senior Rachel Hickman. “I think that’s a word...
Predictions for game day: Northern Arizona likely has edge over Bears
UNC’s (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) last senior day victory came in 2017, when it defeated Cal Poly, 42-0. The Bears’ last win this season was on homecoming against Idaho State. It’s possible that the score could go either way, based on both teams’ results this season. Northern Arizona’s (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) recent performance against Montana State, however, could provide the Lumberjacks with an edge over the home team.
UNC basketball coach Steve Smiley signs 5-year contract extension
University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees approved on Friday a five-year contract extension for men’s basketball coach Steve Smiley. Smiley’s contract, pending any future changes, will run through April 30, 2027. UNC will notify Smiley on or before March 1, 2027, if it plans to enter negotiations for a new contract or renewal.
Fort Morgan American Legion Post 19 brings services to veterans
The Fort Morgan American Legion Post 19 has been a staple of Morgan County for many years. Jess Araujo has been with the American Legion since 1992 and serves as Commander, Finance Officer, and Bingo Manager for the Post. “This is my seventh year as Commander. I have been with...
Race between Barbara Kirkmeyer, Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is too close to call
The race in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District was too close to call Tuesday night, as Democrat Yadira Caraveo held a narrow lead over her Republican opponent, Barbara Kirkmeyer. Just before 11 p.m., Caraveo, a state representative, had 49% of the vote to Kirkmeyer’s 47%. The Libertarian candidate, Richard...
Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge
A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Greeley officer shoots, kills armed suspect
Police shot and killed an armed suspect during a barricade situation at a mobile home park Tuesday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest
Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?
The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
