Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado athletics adds 2023 signees in multiple programs

Multiple University of Northern Colorado programs inked early signees, the athletic department announced this week. Signings for the upcoming academic year began on Wednesday. The Bears will add three to the 2023 roster, including one from Aurora. “We are very excited about this class,” Oates said in a statement. “We...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado men’s basketball spoils Texas A&M Commerce’s upset bid

When University of Northern Colorado freshman Caleb Shaw leapt up for a rebound with 31 seconds left in the game Friday night, dominating the glass, the fans in Bank of Colorado Area erupted. That board prevented Texas A&M-Commerce from attempting a put-back to tie the game. UNC coach Steve Smiley...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Predictions for game day: Northern Arizona likely has edge over Bears

UNC’s (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) last senior day victory came in 2017, when it defeated Cal Poly, 42-0. The Bears’ last win this season was on homecoming against Idaho State. It’s possible that the score could go either way, based on both teams’ results this season. Northern Arizona’s (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) recent performance against Montana State, however, could provide the Lumberjacks with an edge over the home team.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

UNC basketball coach Steve Smiley signs 5-year contract extension

University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees approved on Friday a five-year contract extension for men’s basketball coach Steve Smiley. Smiley’s contract, pending any future changes, will run through April 30, 2027. UNC will notify Smiley on or before March 1, 2027, if it plans to enter negotiations for a new contract or renewal.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan American Legion Post 19 brings services to veterans

The Fort Morgan American Legion Post 19 has been a staple of Morgan County for many years. Jess Araujo has been with the American Legion since 1992 and serves as Commander, Finance Officer, and Bingo Manager for the Post. “This is my seventh year as Commander. I have been with...
FORT MORGAN, CO
1310kfka.com

Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge

A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest

Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED  Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
AURORA, CO

