The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of setting fire to the FBI Chicago Field Office last week had made death threats at the same facility nearly one month earlier, federal authorities said.James Lofton is facing federal arson charges, and was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon According to the charges, four weeks before setting the fire, Lofton had approached the guardhouse and told the officer on duty, "B****, I'm going to burn you, and everyone is going to die. You f***ing Mexicans are going to burn and die."After speaking to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO