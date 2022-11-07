Read full article on original website
LJWR
3d ago
The police have to have had other evidence against them as they can't convict based on just the accomplises testimony. Both should never get out in my opinion.
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
WGNtv.com
Police: Suburban mail carrier accused of stealing over 100 checks worth $40K
ELMHURST, Ill. — A suburban mail carrier was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over 100 checks worth around $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst police officer was dispatched to a local business for the report of check fraud involving five checks that were fraudulently deposited.
NBC Chicago
Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Chicago; Police Still Searching for Some Remains
Gruesome details surrounding the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago man were revealed in court Tuesday as a 56-year-old man confessed to the murder of his longtime acquaintance. Austin resident Judson Taylor is being held without bail days after waiving his Miranda rights and vividly confessing to the killing and...
Chicago Journal
Chicago man gets life in prison for killing 6 family members
CHICAGO — A judge on Monday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing six members of his family, including two young boys, inside their Chicago home in 2016.[1]. A jury last month found Diego Uribe Cruz guilty of six counts of first-degree murder in the slayings in the victims' bungalow in the Gage Park neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.
Man Charged With Stabbing, Dismembering Alleged Drug Dealer Over Prices
A man is charged with fatally stabbing an alleged drug dealer during a dispute over prices, then dismembering the body and scattering the remains on several blocks in the Austin neighborhood. Judson Taylor, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, dismembering a human body, concealment of a homicidal death and abuse...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to prison after illegally possessing firearms, punching cop in head multiple times
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after fleeing from police while in possession of two firearms and then punching an officer repeatedly in the head. Jonathan Knox, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle that engaged in a traffic stop with Chicago police...
Parents want answers after adult son was critically injured in Indiana house explosion
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last month, an explosion leveled a house in Lake Station, Indiana.Trapped under the debris was aa severely injured man, and that man's parents are now fighting to get a better understanding of what caused the house to explode.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Dale Heintz Jr. – the man who was injured in the house explosion on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station – remains at the University of Chicago Medical Center four weeks later. He has undergone three surgeries after suffering burns over his hands and face.Meanwhile, his parents are still looking for clarity...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Man charged with murder, dismembering body in Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with first degree murder after a dismembered body was found in the Austin neighborhood. According to police, Judson Taylor, 56, was identified as the offender who killed a 37-year-old man in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard.Police said the remains of the victim's dismembered body were later discovered. Prosecutors identified the victim as Kevin Perry.Taylor is facing multiple felony charges including first degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicidal death.Prosecutors said in bond court on Tuesday that the incident took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 23 at...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
abc57.com
Michigan City man sentenced to over four years in prison for being felon in possession of a firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Michigan City man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Sergio Adams, 33, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison followed by two...
South Suburban Family Mourns Death Of Teenage Boy Found Shot in Driveway
The family of Tymon Wilson is now grieving and mourning his death after police say the 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his family’s driveway in south suburban Matteson on Monday morning. “He’s touched everybody’s soul, everybody that he came across—he’s a light in everybody’s life,” said his...
'I'm going to burn you': Man charged with setting fire to guardhouse at FBI Chicago office
The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of setting fire to the FBI Chicago Field Office last week had made death threats at the same facility nearly one month earlier, federal authorities said.James Lofton is facing federal arson charges, and was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon According to the charges, four weeks before setting the fire, Lofton had approached the guardhouse and told the officer on duty, "B****, I'm going to burn you, and everyone is going to die. You f***ing Mexicans are going to burn and die."After speaking to...
Parents of man severely injured after home explosion in Indiana demand answers from officials
A man who suffered severe injuries when an explosion levelled a house in Lake Station, Ind. four weeks ago remains hospitalized and his parents are losing patience with investigators.
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
Chicago crime: $50K reward for information leading to arrest in postal worker's armed robbery
Chicago Postal Inspectors have released surveillance photos of the man, seen on a bicycle.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man back in custody — 8 years after escaping from electronic monitoring while charged with attempted murder
A Chicago man is back in custody, more than eight years after he escaped from electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a 2012 attempted murder case. Authorities last saw Julio Mares when he appeared in court for a routine hearing in the attempted murder case on July 15, 2014. Joe Biden was vice president, Iggy Azalea was the hottest thing going, the Cubs hadn’t won a World Series in 107 years, and Mares was in his mid-20s.
Body Parts Found In Illinois Over 5 Days In 4 Different Locations
Illinois Police are investigating a very gruesome murder in Chicago. Humans Are Capable Of Doing Horrific Acts Of Violence. When you think about it, humans are capable of doing some very horrific acts of violence to other people. To me, it's very disturbing. Each incident gets more and more disgusting. It's like a real-life horror movie.
Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Sentenced for Trick or Treat Slaying
(Crown Point, IN) - A Northwest Indiana man has received a 55-year prison sentence for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy while he was trick or treating. Desmond Crews, Jr., 24, of Gary, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder. According to authorities, the gunfire stemmed from an...
