The weather was warm and humid on Nov. 6 for the annual New York City Marathon which meant that the 26.2 mile run was going to be even harder than usual. Runners came from all over the world — 50,000 in total — to run throughout the five boroughs. Some threw up, some passed out, and some called it quits. But for these East Meadow marathoners the only option was crossing the finish line in Central Park.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO