Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Griffin, Curran race still too close to call
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gives Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin. That gives Curran 50.3 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
Herald Community Newspapers
Curran holds narrow but shrinking lead over Griffin
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Curran continues to hold a small but shrinking lead over Griffin. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gave Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin, which, as of press time, has narrowed to 224. That gives Curran 50.2 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
Herald Community Newspapers
East Meadow runs big at NYC Marathon
The weather was warm and humid on Nov. 6 for the annual New York City Marathon which meant that the 26.2 mile run was going to be even harder than usual. Runners came from all over the world — 50,000 in total — to run throughout the five boroughs. Some threw up, some passed out, and some called it quits. But for these East Meadow marathoners the only option was crossing the finish line in Central Park.
School officials: Extended crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The driver of the truck was hospitalized for injuries, but News 12 is told no one else was hurt.
Herald Community Newspapers
MacArthur set to debut 'Mamma Mia'
Residents of Wantagh, Seaford and Levittown have a packed weekend of student theater to look forward to, beginning with Wantagh High School’s production of “Radium Girls,” which will premiere on Nov. 18 and run until Nov. 20. Students at Levittown’s MacArthur High School will also be taking...
mahoningmatters.com
Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in New York
Bethpage State Park’s Black Course, site of two U.S. Opens (2002, ’09) and one PGA Championship (2019) as well as the next Ryder Cup (2025) in the U.S., is the top-rated public-access golf course in New York. Built by famed course designer A.W. Tillinghast in 1935, the Black...
Herald Community Newspapers
College Fair at Freeport High School
Students and their families attending the Bound for College Fair and Workshops filled the gymnasium at Freeport High School on Oct. 19. The primary objective of the college fair was to provide students the chance to speak with college officials face-to-face and learn important details about the college application process, available financial aid, and NCAA athletic scholarship criteria. More than 80 colleges, universities, technical schools, and military organizations sent representatives.
Herald Community Newspapers
Community band begins second century
The Freeport Community Band kicked off its second century of performances around Nassau and Suffolk counties a little later than expected. And what was to blame? That’s right, the coronavirus pandemic. Made up of musicians of various ages and backgrounds, the community band is an all-volunteer group that welcomes...
Tracking Nicole: How the remnants are expected to impact the NY area
Rounds of rain from Nicole's remnants were expected to move into the Tri-State area on Friday and continue into Saturday morning, AccuWeather says.
Herald Community Newspapers
College student reunites with missing cat
Cianna Gibson reunited with their cat Oreo, who spent four years as an office cat at Baldwin Animal Hospital this week. “I still remember the day, it’s like a gut feeling,” said Gibson. Four years ago Cianna Gibson, a fine art students at New York Fashion Institute of...
Herald Community Newspapers
Top businesspeople make a difference
When he immigrated from El Salvador as a teenager, all Luis Lopez wanted to was own his own business. He spent years as an auxiliary police officer with the City of Glen Cove before the coronavirus pandemic. It was then Lopez and his wife Patricia purchased a former delicatessen at the corner of Coles and Carpenter streets, revitalizing a neighborhood and creating a bustle of activity there that had been long missed through Morgan’s Delicatessen.
Herald Community Newspapers
Republicans claim a number of Assembly seats on Tuesday
Voters in Nassau County have decided whom they want to send to Albany to represent their districts in the Assembly. As of press time, the Nassau County elections board has unofficially handed victories to Republicans John Mikulin, Ari Brown, Jake Blumencranz, David McDonough, Edward Ra, and Brian Curran. But Democrats weren't completely shut out with Charles Levine, Taylor Darling and Michelle Solages notching up wins as well.
Herald Community Newspapers
Melissa Miller defeats Anthony Cruz for Hempstead seat
Former Assemblywoman Melissa “Missy” Miller, who was appointed to the Hempstead Town board earlier this year, defeated Valley Stream resident Anthony Cruz in the Third Council District special election on Nov. 8. Miller, a Republican, succeeded Bruce Blakeman who was elected Nassau County executive last year. As of...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Jefferson (NY)
Port Jefferson is a village in Brookhaven in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The incorporated village is on the Long Island’s shore. During the 2020 United States census, the population of Port Jefferson was 7,962, and it is still increasing. Port Jefferson is a wonderful town with beautiful...
Herald Community Newspapers
Michael Jacovides dies at 91
Michael Jacovides was considered a Renaissance man by the many people that knew the 36-year resident of Valley Stream who taught social studies at Lawrence High School for three decades. Jacovides died peacefully in his sleep, his family said on Oct 20. He was 91. Jacovides was in memory care...
islipbulletin.net
Dean Murray returns with big win
The Suffolk County Republicans held their election night celebration at Stereo Garden in Patchogue. Primed for a night of big wins, the venue displayed bold, graphic signs of Republican candidates …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
Hempstead Turnpike reopens after crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
Hofstra University says no students or staff were on the walkway when the accident happened, and there were no injuries other than that driver.
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne Civil War veteran remembered
This Veterans Day, one of Malverne’s own who was a Civil War veteran is receiving the recognition he deserves — nearly a century after his death. Members of Moses A. Baldwin Camp No. 544, a local chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, gathered at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale on Oct. 15 to dedicate new headstones to four veterans of the Civil War who are buried there. The ceremony was part of an ongoing project to locate the resting places of veterans of the Union Army.
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
Comments / 0