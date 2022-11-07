Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.

GADSDEN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO