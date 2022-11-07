Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvtm13.com
Celebration Of Life scheduled for Jacksonville State student Leah Tarvin Friday, Nov. 11
A celebration of life has been scheduled for Holly Pond, AL's Leah Tarvin, who died last week after being struck by a vehicle at a campus crosswalk at Jacksonville State University. Leah Tarvin, a JSU student majoring in forensic science, was airlifted to UAB Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Man charged in connection to discovery of woman's body in Pell City
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's body in Pell City Sunday morning. During a news conference Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a murder warrant was issued for 35-year-old Michael Jerome Butler, of Greenville, Alabama for the death of Victoria Malet.
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
WAFF
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.
ABC 33/40 News
Talladega College volleyball team receives 'racially motivated picture', SSAC responds
A member of the Talladega College volleyball team received a "racially motivated picture" during an awards banquet Wednesday night, according to the Southern States Athletic Conference. The SSAC released a statement Thursday and said the image was airdropped to the person during the banquet. Officials from the conference said they...
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passes away
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away Wednesday afternoon.
WAFF
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wvtm13.com
Parents of Leah Tarvin who died after being hit at a Jacksonville State crosswalk speak out for the first time
They laughed through their tears as they spoke about their daughter. The more they spoke about Leah, the more Mark and Cindy Tarvin felt comforted. Days after they lost their 22-year-old daughter, Mark and Cindy called. “We haven’t talked to anyone yet," said Cindy. “But we want everyone to know...
californiaexaminer.net
Bullet-riddled Car Spotted In Eastern Jefferson County With Deceased Teen Inside
The death of a young guy in a car accident on Sunday night in Pinson has prompted an inquiry. According to Lt. Joni Money, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called to the junction of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.
ABC 33/40 News
Blount County's new ambulance service brings more trucks and staff
On October 1st Blount County switched from providing its own emergency medical services to Lifeguard Ambulance Services. Blount County Interim Operations Manager Jeff Edwards believes a new class of service has come to the county. "We're the largest EMS provider in the United States" he said. This more than doubled...
Gadsden police arrest 3 in connection with 2 fatal shootings
Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Anniston to open warming station ahead of forecasted low weekend temperatures
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — In light of the forecasted weather conditions this weekend, the city of Anniston announced a public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church. The station will be at 1400 Noble St, and will open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11....
Dekalb Sheriff warns of scam targeting local seniors
Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden is warning residents of a scam that has recently been targeting seniors.
UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation
Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
An Alabama man is serving 30 days in a county jail for allowing his goats to roam at large.
wvtm13.com
Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
Comments / 2