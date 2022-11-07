ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Man charged in connection to discovery of woman's body in Pell City

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's body in Pell City Sunday morning. During a news conference Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a murder warrant was issued for 35-year-old Michael Jerome Butler, of Greenville, Alabama for the death of Victoria Malet.
PELL CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Talladega College volleyball team receives 'racially motivated picture', SSAC responds

A member of the Talladega College volleyball team received a "racially motivated picture" during an awards banquet Wednesday night, according to the Southern States Athletic Conference. The SSAC released a statement Thursday and said the image was airdropped to the person during the banquet. Officials from the conference said they...
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE  — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Blount County's new ambulance service brings more trucks and staff

On October 1st Blount County switched from providing its own emergency medical services to Lifeguard Ambulance Services. Blount County Interim Operations Manager Jeff Edwards believes a new class of service has come to the county. "We're the largest EMS provider in the United States" he said. This more than doubled...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Gadsden police arrest 3 in connection with 2 fatal shootings

Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation

Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
CULLMAN, AL

