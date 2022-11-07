ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple News

Temple students, residents attend polls for 2022 midterm election

For Renee McNear, voting in elections is important because people in her family didn’t have the ability to vote until the 15th amendment, which gave Black men the right to vote, and the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Now, she has the opportunity to take advantage of the right.
Temple News

Brendan Boyle wins reelection against Aaron Bashir

Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) has been reelected to represent the 2nd United States Congressional District, which encompasses most of Main Campus, The Associated Press reported. Boyle won with 72.2 percent of votes against his opponent, Aaron Bashir (R), an adjunct professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and a consultant. Boyle...
Temple News

Former high school teammates reunite at Temple

When Taj Thweatt moved to Jahlil White’s home state of New Jersey in third grade, the two instantly became best friends. Their friendship strengthened when Thweatt began playing organized basketball in eighth grade at Middle Township Middle School, and the two shared the floor together as high school teammates at Wildwood Catholic Academy.
Temple News

A story of recovery: Khalif Battle’s comeback

Temple University redshirt-sophomore basketball guard Khalif Battle is one of the few faces on Main Campus that students and faculty alike can usually recognize. Whether in the Howard Gittis Student Center, Richie’s Cafe or the Liacouras Walk, not many students have the campus notoriety like Khalif Battle. Battle has...
Temple News

Richardson brings energy and charisma to team

When head coach Diane Richardson began coaching basketball, she left behind a renowned business career. Richardson served as a founder and chief operating officer of American Security Operation, a Maryland-based banking company, before re-entering the sport she loved, having played for many years as a teenager. On April 5, Richardson was hired as Temple Women’s Basketball’s new head coach.
Temple News

McKie’s vision coming to fruition

Aaron McKie has served a complimentary role during his basketball life, playing as a sixth-man in the NBA and serving as an assistant coach for more than 11 years. He spent six seasons on the Philadelphia 76ers’ bench and another five at his alma mater, Temple University. McKie was...
Temple News

Owls’ transfers help shape new roster

Last season, the Owls’ offensive plan was simple — get the ball to former forward Mia Davis as often as possible. Davis led the Owls in scoring during the last four seasons and scored 10 more points per game than the team’s second highest scorer, forward Alexa Williamson, during the 2021-22 season.
