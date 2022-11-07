Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say they've arrested two of the suspects accused of stealing $800,000 worth of jewelry in an armed robbery in the Bronx over the summer.It happened in August at a jewelry store on East Fordham Road.READ MORE: NYPD: 10 suspects stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from store in the BronxInvestigators say Pablo Armando Valenzuela sprayed the store's six employees with bear repellant.Aaron Miller is allegedly one of the five men who used hammers to smash open the glass display cases to take the jewelry.The search continues for the other suspects.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO