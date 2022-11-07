ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens

By Staten Island Advance Staff
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Comments / 19

unknown unknown
3d ago

whaat??..what is there to figure out..it's laid out, verbal dispute that led to a punch in the face and head hitting concrete and they RAN instead of getting him HELP...so now there is ONLY a misdemeanor ASSAULT..NO reckless Endangerment or MURDER Charge....wtf, wtf ohh he is a persuasion of another privilege group

Reply
5
Cj Martinez
3d ago

people need to stop killing other people people need to stop stealing other people's vehicles

Reply
7
flip.it
3d ago

Thanks to no bail reform from this useless politicians. More and more acts of violence being committed

Reply(6)
4
 

