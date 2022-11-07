Read full article on original website
New details could help solve year-old Kershaw Co. murder case
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for those responsible for the shooting death of a Kershaw County woman last year. Investigators say Dena Thames, 37, was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from Downtown Camden. Reginald Carter was at the BP gas...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
abccolumbia.com
Clarendon County Sheriff confident escaped inmate is no longer in the county
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office says they are confident escaped inmate Shaun Wiles is no longer in the county. The US Marshal’s Service continues to investigate the case. Authorities say Shaun Wayne Wiles escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center after being held...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8. Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responds to shooting at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County deputies responded to a shooting at Citgo Gas Station that sent two people to the hospital. Authorities say shots were reported on Nov. 8 before 7:15 p.m. The victims were found with gunshot wounds at the 7621 Garners Ferry Road location. Investigators say this is...
abccolumbia.com
U.S. Marshals and deputies searching for escaped inmate in Clarendon County
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – U.S. Marshals Service and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s assistance in searching for an inmate who recently escaped. Authorities say Shaun Wayne Wiles escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. He was being held on a dangerous drug charge.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner releases victim’s name following Sycamore Ave. shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Coroner released the name of a homicide victim that was shot following an incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue on Nov. 3 around 12:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 22 year-old James T. Black II of Columbia. The Columbia Police...
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
abccolumbia.com
Missing 69 year-old man with dementia found safe, say deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 69 year-old man with dementia was found safe in Bamberg County. Authorities say Malichia Wells Jr. was provided with medical access and his family is now with him. Wells was earlier reported missing from his home at 423...
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
manninglive.com
Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
WIS-TV
Richland County man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2018 Whispering Pines double murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland county man is sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing two people in Columbia four years ago. Micah Brown was convicted on two murder counts and an attempted murder count during a jury trial this week. On the night of November 7,...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. man is sentenced to life in prison
wach.com
Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
Investigation underway after body found inside manhole in Johnston
State and local agencies are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a manhole on Sandra Drive in Johnston late Friday afternoon.
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street. According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
WIS-TV
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
coladaily.com
Local motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield, are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
