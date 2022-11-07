ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8. Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Missing 69 year-old man with dementia found safe, say deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 69 year-old man with dementia was found safe in Bamberg County. Authorities say Malichia Wells Jr. was provided with medical access and his family is now with him. Wells was earlier reported missing from his home at 423...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield, are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

