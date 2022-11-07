Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
“I Have 4-Wheel Drive” Says Boise Man After Light Snow Dusting
Near disaster struck in the Treasure Valley just a day ago, as a light dusting of snow fell on the valley floor. Just two weeks into November and Idahoans are already feeling the wrath of winter, with temperatures dropping and the scent of Christmas already in the air. One wouldn't...
KTVB
Work begins on $3.2 million Eagle Road pedestrian, bike bridge
Construction is happening Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This week's work focuses on pile driving for the piers in the Boise River.
Popular Boise Drive In Offers Free Burgers to Veterans
In case you have forgotten, November 11th is Veterans Day and there's never a better time to thank a veteran in your life or community. Established in 1954, the day is set to honor and remember the veterans that have fought for our nation's freedom. To look back over the years and see the threats, even in modern history, that have faced our nation--it's a true privilege to be able to sleep at night, as a civilian, knowing that there are and have been men and women taking the call at all hours of the day to keep us safe.
Post Register
Boise Police clear homeless tent camp behind Interfaith Sanctuary
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers and members of the alternative sentencing program known as SLD or Sheriff's Labor Detail cleaned out a growing homeless encampment behind the Interfaith Sanctuary Wednesday. SLD workers removed tents, and personal belongings, along with trash and debris that had accumulated. A spokesperson...
78-year-old Woman Struck and Killed in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 78-year-old woman was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Garden City as she tried to retrieve an item from the road that had fallen from her vehicle. According to the Garden City Police Department, emergency crews were called out to Chinden Boulevard near Millstone Road at a little after 7 p.m. where the pedestrian was struck. Medical personnel and officers tried to help the woman but she died at the scene. The Ada County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team assisted police with the ongoing investigation. At this time the police determined the woman had lost something from the back of her pickup and had stopped to retrieve it from the roadway and was hit by a vehicle which was then rear-ended by another vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
Post Register
Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon
Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know
If you’re lucky enough to have a vehicle with autostart, heated seats and/or a heated steering wheel, you’re probably giving those winter features a good workout as temperatures continue to plummet even further. It’s like we blinked and went straight from summer to winter and it’s ok to...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound near Eagle
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are multiple crashes reported on I-84 eastbound near Eagle heading toward the connector and Boise. CBS2 will update this story when more information is released.
Some of These Competitive Boise Open Houses Did Not Disappoint
As my wife and I became familiar with Boise/Treasure Valley we found ourselves going to some open houses on Saturday and Sunday. Based on our experiences living here since the first weekend of September, we like the Historic Hyde Park area and Garden City. This weekend we spread our wings...
Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]
You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
15 Gift Cards That People in Boise Actually Want to Receive This Christmas
In 2019, Intuit's MintLife surveyed Americans to figure out exactly what people hope to receive for Christmas. The results were pretty interesting!. According to Mint, 61% of Americans rather receive cash or a gift card than a traditional present during the holidays. Not many of those folks speak up and tell the people shopping for them that, because well...it sounds selfish, even though it's not.
eastidahonews.com
What to keep in your car to stay safe in cold Idaho winter weather, according to experts
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — As Idaho’s season of winter cold, snow and rain is around the corner, there are a few things drivers should keep in their car in case a winter weather emergency occurs. The Idaho Transportation Department recommends keeping these items in your vehicle during the...
Boise Coffee Shop Ranks One of the Best in America
We probably have an innumerable amount of coffee shops and options here in the Boise area, and I think most would say that’s a great thing! The only issue could be picking favorites or choosing where to go. That’s why we’re sharing lists (below) of some of the most...
Boise Braces For Severe Winter Weather This Morning
It's officially winter in Idaho as our portion of the state welcomes a rain/snow mix that will impact your morning commute. Other regions of Idaho have been hit with snowfall already, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Idaho ski resorts are rumored to be opening very soon as Bogus Basin has already accumulated many inches of snow.
Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip
When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
KIVI-TV
Slushy morning commute Wednesday, snow continues through the day
Early this morning both rain and snow have arrived to Idaho thanks to a wave of low pressure moisture moving into the region. The chance of precipitation in the Treasure Valley is 100% today with the majority of the system clearing out of the area by 6PM tonight. The moisture will come down in the form of both rain and snow, so prepare for both. Temperatures will only be in the 30s today....pretty dang chilly!
Post Register
Boise Police have found safe runaway 12-year-old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Stacie has been found safe by Boise Police. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------Original story below--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boise Police are looking for Stacie, 12, who they believe ran away from home. They said she was last seen at Albertsons on State and Glenwood at 5 p.m. on Monday. She was...
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings
It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
