Man fatally shot in North Hills motel parking lot

A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a motel in North Hills Sunday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:25 p.m. in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified but was described as being 35 years old.

Witnesses told police that a gunman approached the victim in the parking lot and shot at him several times before running away toward Sepulveda Boulevard.

The shooter was described as being 24 years old and wearing a black hoodie and tan pants, police said.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Valley bureau homicide investigators at 818-374-9550.

