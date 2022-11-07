Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Temple News
Temple students, residents attend polls for 2022 midterm election
For Renee McNear, voting in elections is important because people in her family didn’t have the ability to vote until the 15th amendment, which gave Black men the right to vote, and the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Now, she has the opportunity to take advantage of the right.
Temple News
Tracking 2022 Pennsylvania midterm elections results
Update at 11/9 at 1:42 p.m. Last night, Democrats secured consequential seats in Pennsylvania’s governor and United States Senate races. Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) defeated State. Sen Doug Mastriano (R-33) for the state’s governorship with 55.7 percent of the vote. Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) picked up...
Temple News
Brendan Boyle wins reelection against Aaron Bashir
Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) has been reelected to represent the 2nd United States Congressional District, which encompasses most of Main Campus, The Associated Press reported. Boyle won with 72.2 percent of votes against his opponent, Aaron Bashir (R), an adjunct professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and a consultant. Boyle...
Temple News
Temple nurses reach agreement with hospital to avoid strike
Temple University Hospital Nurses Association and Temple Allied Professionals reached an agreement with hospital leadership on Tuesday to avoid a potential strike, WHYY reported. The new contract includes smaller nurse-to-patient ratios and improved security around the North Philadelphia hospital complex. Both sides agreed on wage increases that would make TUH...
Temple News
November 9: Temple Basketball Predictions?
Pennsylvania Senate and gubernatorial candidates have differing views on how to address public safety concerns and address abortion access. The Temple News’ Opinion editors Sarah Frasca and Molly Fiske explain how abortion and public safety policy will be affected depending on each candidates’ platforms. Temple University Men’s and...
Temple News
Former high school teammates reunite at Temple
When Taj Thweatt moved to Jahlil White’s home state of New Jersey in third grade, the two instantly became best friends. Their friendship strengthened when Thweatt began playing organized basketball in eighth grade at Middle Township Middle School, and the two shared the floor together as high school teammates at Wildwood Catholic Academy.
Temple News
Reynolds can help Owls “March” into big dance
When Temple Men’s Basketball played at the University of Central Florida on Jan. 5, there sat a six-foot 11-inch tall center on UCF’s bench. Although he wasn’t a starter, UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins thought the player had potential to play professional basketball someday. That young man...
Temple News
Richardson brings energy and charisma to team
When head coach Diane Richardson began coaching basketball, she left behind a renowned business career. Richardson served as a founder and chief operating officer of American Security Operation, a Maryland-based banking company, before re-entering the sport she loved, having played for many years as a teenager. On April 5, Richardson was hired as Temple Women’s Basketball’s new head coach.
Temple News
McKie’s vision coming to fruition
Aaron McKie has served a complimentary role during his basketball life, playing as a sixth-man in the NBA and serving as an assistant coach for more than 11 years. He spent six seasons on the Philadelphia 76ers’ bench and another five at his alma mater, Temple University. McKie was...
Temple News
Owls’ transfers help shape new roster
Last season, the Owls’ offensive plan was simple — get the ball to former forward Mia Davis as often as possible. Davis led the Owls in scoring during the last four seasons and scored 10 more points per game than the team’s second highest scorer, forward Alexa Williamson, during the 2021-22 season.
