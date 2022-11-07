The first item on Thursday’s Elmo Town Council agenda was a request from the Emery County Planning and Zoning Board for a representative from each town to serve on the board. This item was tabled until could members could check their work schedules and see if they could attend the meetings, which are on the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in Castle Dale.

