Fast Draw Outlaws in Green River
People gathered at the Green River Gun Range on Saturday for a milk jug shoot, horseshoes, a small vendor fair and Cowboy Action Shooting as part of Green River City’s annual Outlaw Days. Cowboy Action Shooting is a multi-faceted shooting sport in which contestants compete with firearms typical of...
Epicenter Says Goodbye to One of Its Own
Steph Crabtree originally joined Epicenter as a summer intern between semesters studying architecture at the University of Utah. She has been committed to the organization ever since. After completing her degree, she joined the team full time as a housing specialist and even became the deputy director shortly after Epicenter...
Helper Cheer Hosts Halloween Dance
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Helper Middle School cheer team hosted a school-wide Halloween dance for the student body. The dance was open to all students and they were encouraged to wear a Halloween costume. There was a photo area, concessions, and a lot of great popular and Halloween music.
NOTICE OF MEETING – Board of Canvassers
Notice is hereby given that Carbon County shall canvass the November General Election final returns during a public meeting, to be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditors office in the Carbon County Administration Building at 751 E. 100 N. Price, Utah 84501. s/Seth Marsing.
Green River City Council Applauds Flower Girls’ Efforts
During the Green River City Council meeting on Tuesday, citizen Joni Pace took time to honor Gayna Salinas and Christine Sheeter. These women were praised for their efforts of watering flowers around the city throughout the spring and summer. Shortly after convening, the city council broke out as the planning...
Unofficial 2022 Election Results Released
The unofficial results in the highly-anticipated 2022 election for Carbon and Emery counties have been released. In Carbon County, there were seven seats that were open for election, four of which ran unopposed. The unopposed candidates were Seth Marsing as the County Clerk/Auditor, Christian Bryner as County Attorney, Wayne Woodward in the Carbon School District (CSD) Board 4 Position and Nicole Hobbs in the CSD Board 5 Position.
NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION
NOTICE is hereby given that the Carbon County Board of Commissioners has cancelled the regularly scheduled meeting on November 16, 2022. The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be held as scheduled on December 7, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.
Emery Rodeo Team Presents Contribution to Castle Dale City
Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Giles called the Castle Dale City Council meeting to order on Thursday evening. Following the opening, Emery High school rodeo team officers Stace Gilbert and Kinlie Jensen presented the city with a $2,500 donation from the team. Councilman Joel Dorsch accepted the check with appreciation from the council.
Veterans Eat Free at Balance Rock on Friday Thanks to iGOTPOOP.com
All veterans are being honored by iGOTPOOP.com on Veterans Day. The company is providing a free lunch at Balance Rock Eatery, located on Helper’s Main Street, for all veterans. “Thank you for your service,” the company shared. Veterans should just let their server know when ordering their meal.
Elmo Town Makes Preparations for Winter
The first item on Thursday’s Elmo Town Council agenda was a request from the Emery County Planning and Zoning Board for a representative from each town to serve on the board. This item was tabled until could members could check their work schedules and see if they could attend the meetings, which are on the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in Castle Dale.
PUBLIC NOTICE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, on November 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM. Eastern Utah Self Storage, 351 East 600 South Price, Utah will be dispossessing of items contained in the following storage units. 301 – Tracey Parker, Misc House Hold, Beds. 254 – Madeline Salazar, Trailer, Motorcycle, Misc Other Items.
NOTICE OF EMERY COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION AUDIT & CANVASS
Notice is hereby given that an audit of the voting equipment used in the General Election will take place on November 14, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office the Emery County Courthouse. The canvass of election will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 22, 2022 in the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT.
“Art of Ukraine” Exhibition Coming to Helper
The Helper Project’s annual fundraising gala event for 2022, “Art of Ukraine 1950-1980,” will feature an exhibition of paintings from five renowned artists, including Victor Grigorievich Sevastianov, V. Karshner, Nina Pavlovna Volkov, Boris Alexandrovich Spornikov and Nikolai Iakovenko. The exhibition will run from Dec. 3, 2022 through April 7, 2023.
Emery Town Council Reports on Its Stewardships
Emery Town Mayor Jack Funk welcomed all to the council meeting on Wednesday evening. To begin, councilwoman Lindsay Edwards reported that she contacted other cities about the IT requirements for the computers and other technical equipment of the town. She wanted to find this out before entering into a contract with any provider.
American Legion Auxiliary Recognizes Member for 69 Years
The American Legion Auxiliary Orangeville Unit #39 recently recognized Joan Huntington for being a member for 69 years. Huntington joined the Auxiliary in 1953 following her marriage to LeRay Huntington and her move to Orangeville. She said her parents were very involved in the American Legion and Auxiliary and instilled the importance of the organization to her.
