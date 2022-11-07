As solar energy ramps up in the United States, interconnection queues have grown to almost unmanageable levels. The growth will continue, as the U.S. strives to meet the Biden administration’s goal of 80% clean energy by 2030. In January, a PV Intel report found no less than 639 GWac of large-scale solar projects in the queues of the seven wholesale power markets, plus TVA, the Bonneville Power Administration, and two of the nation’s largest investor-owned utilities (Florida Power & Light and Southern Company). Comparing that to the queues that PV Intel tracked in 2019, it shows a more than 3x increase.

