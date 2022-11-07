ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

pv-magazine-usa.com

Entergy to purchase power from 50 MW Louisiana solar facility

Entergy New Orleans will purchase power from the 50 MW Iris Solar Facility in Washington Parish, Louisiana from the project’s developer, D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments. The Louisiana investor-owned utility company announced the purchase of power generated from the solar facility one week after the project commenced commercial operations on November 1.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: U.S. solar capacity to double in three years

Solar tracker provider Array Technologies reports Q3 earnings surprise, chosen for 750 MW project A 750 MW project in Ohio will make use of the company’s DuraTrack mounts. Plus, Array released its Q3 earnings. Eos Energy and Invinity to supply batteries to tribal association’s 60 MWh solar and storage...
OHIO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Preventing cyberattacks on distributed energy resources

Preventing cyberattacks on distributed energy resources As cyber risks rise with increasing deployment of distributed energy resources, the government and industry are defining the steps needed to ensure cybersecurity. SunPower adds 23k new customers and doubles earnings in record Q3 The residential solar and storage integrator continues to see more...
OHIO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

U.S.-made mobile lithium-ion batteries for utility-scale market

NOMAD, a newcomer to the battery scene, recently unveiled a portfolio of utility-scale transportable battery energy storage solutions. Its plug-and-play solution combines a fully enclosed trailer chassis with high-density lithium-ion battery cells and a proprietary docking system. There are three versions of the system: a 1 MW/ 2 MWh unit called “The Traveler,” a 500 kW/1.3 MWh unit called “The Voyager,” and a 250 kW/ 660 kWh unit called “The Rover.”
VERMONT STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

ESS tapped by Consumers Energy for Michigan microgrid battery deployment

Energy Storage Systems Inc. (ESS), a manufacturer of iron flow batteries, was retained by the Michigan utility Consumers Energy to supply batteries to a solar-plus-energy storage microgrid project powering a gas compression facility. Consumers Energy will deploy the company’s Energy Warehouse solution to deliver a 20-plus- year long-duration energy system....
MICHIGAN STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

People on the Move: Cypress Creek, Urban Grid, Sol Systems, and more.

Electriq Power, Inc. announced that Troy Anatra joins as chief commercial officer and has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry, primarily focused on clean, distributed energy programs. Frank Evans also joined Electriq Power as chief services officer with 25 years of experience in delivering operational projects. Pravin Bhagat was named chief marketing officer at Electriq Power, bringing 25 years of experience leading marketing teams in the energy and telecommunications industries.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Are sheep eligible for the ITC?

Pv magazine USA published an interview with BayWa r.e., discussing recent developments they have made in managing the sheep that assist with site upkeep. During the course of that interview, an interesting question arose: “Are sheep Investment Tax Credit (ITC) eligible?”. While BayWa r.e. didn’t share their opinion on...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Automation tool helps speed rooftop solar connection to the grid

As solar energy ramps up in the United States, interconnection queues have grown to almost unmanageable levels. The growth will continue, as the U.S. strives to meet the Biden administration’s goal of 80% clean energy by 2030. In January, a PV Intel report found no less than 639 GWac of large-scale solar projects in the queues of the seven wholesale power markets, plus TVA, the Bonneville Power Administration, and two of the nation’s largest investor-owned utilities (Florida Power & Light and Southern Company). Comparing that to the queues that PV Intel tracked in 2019, it shows a more than 3x increase.
pv-magazine-usa.com

College students compete in simulated cyber attack on a solar installation

In the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) CyberForce Competition, college and university students from across the United States joined virtually and in person to attempt to thwart a simulated cyberattack on the solar installation of an electric vehicle manufacturer. The CyberForce Competition, led by DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory part of...
ILLINOIS STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

Sharm El-sheikh, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce on Friday a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide...
WASHINGTON STATE

