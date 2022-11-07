Read full article on original website
Entergy to purchase power from 50 MW Louisiana solar facility
Entergy New Orleans will purchase power from the 50 MW Iris Solar Facility in Washington Parish, Louisiana from the project’s developer, D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments. The Louisiana investor-owned utility company announced the purchase of power generated from the solar facility one week after the project commenced commercial operations on November 1.
Partnership announced to develop $3 billion, 3 GW renewable energy portfolio
Over the next seven years the PJM Interconnection region is set to see significant capacities of new renewable energy resources added, as a new joint venture has been formed to roll out a $3 billion development platform. OYA Renewables announced it has created a joint venture platform with Oil Well...
Sunrise brief: U.S. solar capacity to double in three years
Solar tracker provider Array Technologies reports Q3 earnings surprise, chosen for 750 MW project A 750 MW project in Ohio will make use of the company’s DuraTrack mounts. Plus, Array released its Q3 earnings. Eos Energy and Invinity to supply batteries to tribal association’s 60 MWh solar and storage...
Eos Energy and Invinity to supply batteries to tribal association’s 60 MWh solar and storage facility
Eos Energy Enterprises and Invinity Energy Systems were selected to provide battery systems to a 60 MWh solar-plus-storage microgrid developed by Indian Energy, a Native American-owned company comprised of Viejas Tribe of Kumeyaay Indians from Southern California. The facility, which is to planned provide back-up power to the Viejas Casino...
DOE announces 31 finalists for $100,000 prize for community solar projects and programs
The Sunny Awards for Equitable Community Solar is a $100,000 prize competition that recognizes community solar projects and programs that use or develop best practices to increase equitable access to community solar for subscribers and their communities. Community solar is any solar project or purchasing program in which the energy...
Sunrise brief: Preventing cyberattacks on distributed energy resources
Preventing cyberattacks on distributed energy resources As cyber risks rise with increasing deployment of distributed energy resources, the government and industry are defining the steps needed to ensure cybersecurity. SunPower adds 23k new customers and doubles earnings in record Q3 The residential solar and storage integrator continues to see more...
Solar tracker provider Array Technologies reports Q3 earnings surprise, chosen for 750 MW project
Array Technologies announced that its DuraTrack solar trackers were selected for a 750 MW solar project in Ohio. The project, among the largest in the United States, will cover 4,500 acres, mounting 1.4 million panels on 13,000 tracker rows. Tracker deliveries are expected to begin January 2023, while the commercial...
U.S.-made mobile lithium-ion batteries for utility-scale market
NOMAD, a newcomer to the battery scene, recently unveiled a portfolio of utility-scale transportable battery energy storage solutions. Its plug-and-play solution combines a fully enclosed trailer chassis with high-density lithium-ion battery cells and a proprietary docking system. There are three versions of the system: a 1 MW/ 2 MWh unit called “The Traveler,” a 500 kW/1.3 MWh unit called “The Voyager,” and a 250 kW/ 660 kWh unit called “The Rover.”
ESS tapped by Consumers Energy for Michigan microgrid battery deployment
Energy Storage Systems Inc. (ESS), a manufacturer of iron flow batteries, was retained by the Michigan utility Consumers Energy to supply batteries to a solar-plus-energy storage microgrid project powering a gas compression facility. Consumers Energy will deploy the company’s Energy Warehouse solution to deliver a 20-plus- year long-duration energy system....
People on the Move: Cypress Creek, Urban Grid, Sol Systems, and more.
Electriq Power, Inc. announced that Troy Anatra joins as chief commercial officer and has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry, primarily focused on clean, distributed energy programs. Frank Evans also joined Electriq Power as chief services officer with 25 years of experience in delivering operational projects. Pravin Bhagat was named chief marketing officer at Electriq Power, bringing 25 years of experience leading marketing teams in the energy and telecommunications industries.
Are sheep eligible for the ITC?
Pv magazine USA published an interview with BayWa r.e., discussing recent developments they have made in managing the sheep that assist with site upkeep. During the course of that interview, an interesting question arose: “Are sheep Investment Tax Credit (ITC) eligible?”. While BayWa r.e. didn’t share their opinion on...
Due to forced labor concerns, U.S. ports have blocked over 1,000 shipments of solar components
Reuters reported that over 1,000 shipments of solar energy components, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, have been blocked in U.S. ports under enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). The Xinjiang region of China, which is home to roughly 50% of the global supply of...
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems. Right now, the government allocates less than 1% to regenerative farming. During the height of the pandemic in...
Automation tool helps speed rooftop solar connection to the grid
As solar energy ramps up in the United States, interconnection queues have grown to almost unmanageable levels. The growth will continue, as the U.S. strives to meet the Biden administration’s goal of 80% clean energy by 2030. In January, a PV Intel report found no less than 639 GWac of large-scale solar projects in the queues of the seven wholesale power markets, plus TVA, the Bonneville Power Administration, and two of the nation’s largest investor-owned utilities (Florida Power & Light and Southern Company). Comparing that to the queues that PV Intel tracked in 2019, it shows a more than 3x increase.
College students compete in simulated cyber attack on a solar installation
In the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) CyberForce Competition, college and university students from across the United States joined virtually and in person to attempt to thwart a simulated cyberattack on the solar installation of an electric vehicle manufacturer. The CyberForce Competition, led by DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory part of...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
Sharm El-sheikh, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce on Friday a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide...
