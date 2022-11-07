Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Why Andy Reid interrupted Travis Kelce’s post-game interview after Chiefs beat Titans
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Brett Favre Is in Hot Water Yet Again
Brett Favre has found himself embroiled even further in the multimillion-dollar welfare scandal rocking Mississippi politics and entangling some 38 individuals and companies in a massive civil lawsuit seeking the return of more than $20 million stolen funds. Two Florida-based pharmaceutical companies backed by the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Prevacus and PresolMD, allegedly received more than $2.1 million of the funds intended for impoverished families in the Magnolia State, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. Some of those funds were funneled through Mississippi Community Education Center Director Nancy New, who has since pleaded guilty to bribery, wire fraud and racketeering. The two companies, which produce creams and nasal sprays to treat concussions that have not yet been approved by the FDA, have also been accused of overstating the effectiveness of their drugs during a marketing campaign to raise money. “I had no idea this was welfare money, and I’ve always been an upstanding person when it comes to research,” the companies’ founder, Jake VanLandingham, told ESPN.Read it at ESPN
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction
There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
NFL Kicker Officially Released On Tuesday Afternoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting Chris Boswell back on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He had to miss their last game on Oct. 30 due to a groin injury that popped up on the injury report toward the end of the week. In his place, the Steelers signed...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy Confirms the Return of Multiple Starters
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) face a depleted Green Bay Packers (3-6) team on Sunday. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and poor offensive play. Not only are the Cowboys 5.5-point favorites, that’s actually a three point increase since after Sunday. Where the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions. The line may change again with the uncertainty around RB Aaron Jones, with his share alongside RB AJ Dillion.
NFL World Outraged Over Latest Brett Favre Scandal
The hits keep coming for Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Amid an investigation into his role in a massive Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports:. "Two concussion drug companies backed by Brett Favre and enmeshed in a massive welfare fraud case overstated their NFL connections and exaggerated...
Tom Brady's prediction on Bill Belichick breaking one of the NFL's most unbreakable records
Coach Bill Belichick recently surpassed legendary coach George Halas and moved into second place behind Don Shula for the most wins in NFL history. Shula’s 347 career wins as an NFL head coach has long been considered one of the league’s most unbreakable records, and yet, Belichick’s Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts put him within 21 wins of tying the record and 22 wins from actually breaking it.
Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Quarterback Suggestion For Packers
This season has been quite disappointing for the Packers. They have a 3-6 record heading into Week 10 of the regular season. To make matters worse, Green Bay's schedule won't get any easier. The Packers are set to face the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles over the next three games. If...
NFL
Packers president Mark Murphy 'not ready to give up on the season' despite 'bleak' start
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 10 on a five-game losing streak, their first since 2008, and sit 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North division. While things are dark in Packerland, president and CEO Mark Murphy insisted Tuesday during a fan conference call that it's still too early to write off the season.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
6 must-know things about Cowboys' Week 10 foe, slumping Green Bay Packers
The bye week is a nice time to sit back, relax, and watch football free of worries. While that’s a fan’s perspective, the Dallas Cowboys and their players were still putting in the time preparing for their Week 10 opponent, the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys players were likely...
Yardbarker
Cowboys' Tyler Smith: 'Pound' & 'Break' Packers for McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys rookie left tackle Tyler Smith knows what's at stake Sunday when the team travels to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (3-6). A win for the Cowboys would put their record at 7-2, making it a near certainty that the team will secure a playoff spot barring a colossal collapse. But the history and emotion behind Dallas coach Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay is drawing major headlines, something Smith recognizes as well.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring
While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Stat For Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith Through Week 9
The last few seasons for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense have been a struggle. They have been unable to generate a consistent pass rush, leaving their secondary to get exposed in the passing game. While there are certainly some issues to still work through, they have made steady improvements in 2022 as they are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC North division with a commanding 4.5-game lead.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Mike McCarthy’s biggest strength as HC highlighted by Aaron Rodgers
You can’t talk about a Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers showdown at Lambeau without reflecting on the relationship between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers. After all, there’s a special bond between two guys that won a Super Bowl together. In a recent interview with The Athletic by...
Comments / 0