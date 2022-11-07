Brett Favre has found himself embroiled even further in the multimillion-dollar welfare scandal rocking Mississippi politics and entangling some 38 individuals and companies in a massive civil lawsuit seeking the return of more than $20 million stolen funds. Two Florida-based pharmaceutical companies backed by the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Prevacus and PresolMD, allegedly received more than $2.1 million of the funds intended for impoverished families in the Magnolia State, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. Some of those funds were funneled through Mississippi Community Education Center Director Nancy New, who has since pleaded guilty to bribery, wire fraud and racketeering. The two companies, which produce creams and nasal sprays to treat concussions that have not yet been approved by the FDA, have also been accused of overstating the effectiveness of their drugs during a marketing campaign to raise money. “I had no idea this was welfare money, and I’ve always been an upstanding person when it comes to research,” the companies’ founder, Jake VanLandingham, told ESPN.Read it at ESPN

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO