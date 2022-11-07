Read full article on original website
RideApart
Honda Drops New Retro Inspired CL500 At EICMA 2022
Back in the 70s, it seemed like each of Honda's small-displacement CB-series bikes had a CL-series partner. CLs were scramblers—essentially CBs fitted with unique reinforced handlebars, unique bodywork, high-mounted exhaust pipes, and knobby-ish tires. From the tiny CL50 to the mighty CL450, these bikes were designed for fun on and off the road and are pretty popular with collectors and 70s Honda stans (*cough*me*cough*) to this day.
RideApart
EICMA 2022: Honda Introduces Updates To Forza 125 And 350 Scooters
At EICMA 2022, Honda has just announced updates to its flagship scooter range for the European market. The Forza scooter lineup is loved by many thanks to its impressive performance, practicality, and tech features, and for the 2023 model, both the Forza 350 and Forza 125 have been given a refresh for the European market. Let's take a look at the updates in greater detail.
RideApart
EICMA 2022: Suzuki Rolls Out Adventure-Ready 2023 V-Strom 800DE
The Suzuki V-Strom lineup has been a popular platform for the past 20 years. There are if, and, or buts about it. According to the manufacturer, the V-Strom family has moved over 440,000 units since 2002. As the name suggests, Suzuki’s V-twin engines have been a big part of that success.
RideApart
New Yamaha XSR700 Legacy Unveiled At EICMA 2022
On November 8, 2022, Yamaha unveiled the new XSR700 Legacy at EICMA 2022. The middleweight, 690cc, crossplane parallel-twin-powered scrambler comes with a slew of updates and a new colorway to take the line into 2023. Unfortunately, Yamaha's press release about the bike was light on details so I don't have that much to tell you about it at the moment. What I do have is a nice selection of press photos and a bulleted list (god, I love a bulleted list) of features from the aforementioned press release.
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
RideApart
MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro Is Limited-Edition, Carbon Fiber Dream
To say that MV Agusta lit the motorcycle world aflame when it first introduced the Superveloce Serie Oro isn’t really an overstatement. It was, after all, that rare bike that draws the attention of even people who probably couldn’t care less about motorcycles. It was utterly Beautiful, with a capital B. Although the idea of beauty is usually highly subjective, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t appreciate this design.
RideApart
Honda Introduces Touring-Focused CMX1100T Rebel At EICMA 2022
The Honda CMX1100 Rebel was clearly a step forward not just for Honda, but for the cruiser segment as a whole. For the longest time, very few noteworthy cruisers rolled out of Japanese manufacturer's assembly lines, until the Rebel 1100 stirred the pot by ushering in a new level of technology in the big-displacement cruiser game. Now, at EICMA 2022, Honda has introduced a special Touring version of the Rebel 1100.
RideApart
2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema Is The Crema Of The Super Twins Crop
Aprilia’s RS 660 platform has never been short on sporty equipment. As a prime contender in the super twins category, the RS pairs lightweight, nimble handling with a class-leading 100-horsepower rating. There may be little room to climb higher on the dyno charts, but Aprilia is willing to go lower in other areas, cutting the 2023 RS660 Extrema down to fighting weight.
RideApart
Vespa Primavera Color Vibe Series Is Here To Brighten Up Your EICMA
From the beginning, Vespa has occupied a unique place in the history of vehicles on two wheels. Sure, it started as a practical and yet stylish way for people to get around in the aftermath of the second World War. However, there’s always been more to it than just that. An important part to remember is that Vespa isn’t afraid to have fun.
RideApart
Energica Introduces Updates To Electric Motorcycle Range At EICMA 2022
The new models from Italian electric motorbike manufacturer Energica were on display at the EICMA 2022 exhibition in Milan. A redesigned EMCE electric motor and revised battery composition will increase the torque and range of the company's 2023 lineup. The EsseEsse9+, Ego+, and Eva Ribelle were three models that Energica displayed at the EICMA 2022, and needless to say, they raised the bar in terms of outright range and performance.
RideApart
2023 BMW R 1250 RS Adds Standard Traction Control And LED Turn Signals
On November 10, 2022, BMW released details about the 2023 R 1250 RS, which gets some modest updates for the new year. While the engine and chassis remain the same, new standard rider aids, LED turn indicators, and a new ECO riding mode now come standard on this machine. There are new colors and additional options to consider, as well, so let’s dive in.
RideApart
2023 Piaggio 1 Packs A Little More Oomph Into This Electric Scooter
In summer, 2021, Piaggio first unveiled its One electric scooter to the world at the Beijing Motor Show. The bright, modern, and sleek machine was designed to cater to younger riders, those new to riding, and those who just wanted a simple and effortless way to get around. At EICMA...
RideApart
Ampelio Is MV Agusta's New Electric Scooter Concept
While it's probably best known as a purveyor of aggressively-styled, ridiculously powerful streetfighters and achingly beautiful sportbikes, MV Agusta has recently branched out into more quotidian forms of transport. Urban mobility has been on the company's radar for a while now, and to that end, it's started to branch out into electric kick scooters and e-bikes. Going a step further, the company just announced a new electric scooter in partnership with Kymco, the Ampelio.
RideApart
2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Brings Adaptive Cruise Control On Board
The 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Sport Touring model burst onto the world stage at EICMA. As Yamaha’s newest sport touring flagship model, it comes bearing a host of technological advancements not previously seen before in the lineup. Let’s take a look. First and foremost, the 2023 Tracer...
RideApart
2023 Suzuki GSX-8S Enters Middleweight Streetfighter Battle Royale
Parallel twins have dominated the mid-size naked bike category as of late. Simplicity, ease of use, and cost of manufacturing stack the chips in the configuration’s favor, but Suzuki has long clung to its V-twin-based SV650 to contest today’s middleweight class. That all changes in 2023, as Suzuki lifts the covers off the parallel twin-powered GSX-8S at EICMA 2022.
RideApart
Vespa Goes Green In Style With 946 10° Anniversario Edition At EICMA 2022
The Piaggio Group unveiled its newest Vespa 946 model, the 10° Anniversario, at EICMA 2022. As you may recall, the Vespa 946 project first began in 2013, so this 10th anniversary edition was planned in advance of 2023. To one degree or another, all Vespa models draw upon the...
RideApart
Feast Your Eyes On The Italjet Dragster 500GP And Dragster #e01 Electric
You can’t keep Italjet down—even if you’re a global pandemic. On the occasion of EICMA 2022, the Italian scooter manufacturer is proud to say that it’s sold 7,000 Dragster 125 and 200 scooters so far, all across Europe and Southeast Asia. That’s great news, sure, but EICMA’s primarily a showcase for new models, and Italjet was only too happy to oblige.
RideApart
Moto Guzzi Unveils V9 Bobber Special Edition At EICMA 2022
It could be argued, that as far as Italian manufacturers are concerned, the sporty custom that popularized the category of mid-displacement bobbers is the Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber. It is a bike with a simple design that is distinguished by its smooth, blacked-out appearance. The V9 Bobber's big tires, which were inspired by American motorbikes from the post-World War II era that competed on dirt tracks, contribute to the custom appearance of the vehicle.
RideApart
Brembo Showcases Its Newest Innovations At EICMA 2022
Brembo has long been at the top of performance when it comes to brakes—be it in motorcycles or cars. At EICMA 2022, Brembo showcased its newest innovations for race-focused and performance-oriented braking systems in the form of a new set of calipers, master cylinder, and pads. Built to the highest performance standards, the new technology from Brembo is perfectly suited for top performing super sportbikes.
RideApart
Vespa Rolls Out The New GTV At EICMA 2022
Vespa has released what it considers its sportiest model to date at EICMA 2022. Refreshing the GTV moniker first released in 2006, Vespa has launched the 2023 GTV with a slew of performance, styling, and technology updates all of which are claimed to make the GTV one of the most desirable models in the entire Vespa lineup.
