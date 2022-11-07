On November 8, 2022, Yamaha unveiled the new XSR700 Legacy at EICMA 2022. The middleweight, 690cc, crossplane parallel-twin-powered scrambler comes with a slew of updates and a new colorway to take the line into 2023. Unfortunately, Yamaha's press release about the bike was light on details so I don't have that much to tell you about it at the moment. What I do have is a nice selection of press photos and a bulleted list (god, I love a bulleted list) of features from the aforementioned press release.

1 DAY AGO