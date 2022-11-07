Big Shows This Week in O.C.

Orange County dance enthusiasts are fortunate this week as Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents “Reunited in Dance,” a show featuring international ballet dancers impacted by the war in Ukraine. Artists from Ukraine, Russia, Italy, the U.S., and more will perform works including a world premiere of choreography by Xander Parish to Tchaikovsky and a North American premiere of Ilya Jivoy’s “BA//CH” at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on Saturday night. “We are overwhelmed at the incredibly positive response to this performance, which exemplifies how the arts can help unite us all,” says Elizabeth Segerstrom.

The show is sold out, but a free simulcast of the event will take place on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza so everyone who wants to can experience this celebration. There are no reservations or tickets required for the plaza viewing. “Making the arts accessible has always been at the heart of Segerstrom Center, and we are pleased to welcome the community (to the plaza) for this unique ballet performance,” says Casey Reitz, president of Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Wednesday night will be another big night at Segerstrom Center with the opening of Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” as well as a one-night performance by Farruquito, who was called “the greatest flamenco dancer of this century” by The New York Times .

WORLDLY BEAUTY

In another much-anticipated event this weekend, “Guo Pei: Art of Couture” opens at Bowers Museum on Saturday, featuring more than 40 works and the North American premiere of the designer’s Chinese Bride collection. If you have never seen the gowns and designs of Guo Pei in person, make a point to get to Bowers during this exhibit as there’s no way to accurately envision the detail and beauty of these works of art without standing in front of them. The last Guo Pei exhibition at Bowers was well attended, and this one is expected to be as well. The show runs from Saturday through May, and you can read more about it here: Local Museums Rev Up .

Find more arts events in Orange County for this season here: Arts Preview Listing: Season at a Glance

