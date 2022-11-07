ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Use Cannabis For Pain

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.

CBD vs THC

CBD and THC are the two specific compounds in Cannabis plans which are most important in terms of their usage. They have the same chemical composition of 21 carbon atoms, 30 hydrogen atoms, and two oxygen atoms. The main difference came in the arrangement of the atoms. This atomic distribution is the reason behind the different flavors and chemical compositions of THC and CBD. Our bodies contain two kinds of cannabinoid receptors. CBD does not produce a high. It is thought to collaborate with other components in the body associated with feelings of wellbeing. THC binds to receptors in the brain that control pain, mood, and other emotions. That is why THC can leave you euphoric and give you a “high.”

Cannabis Strains

Cannabis comes in numerous varieties and different species. Cannabis Cultivators and growers have long cultivated various varieties with particular qualities to develop hybrids strains. Here we explain the two main types of Cannabis Strains.

Cannabis Indica

Indica is a strain widely used for relaxation and is thought to contain significantly more CBD than all other cannabis plants. Cannabis indica plants have a high concentration of CBD, which helps to decrease the effects of THC on the body. As a result, they energize the body and relax its muscles while relieving pain and inflammation. Indicas also help relieve anxiety and tension while acting as a sedative for people who have trouble falling asleep at night. Hence, Cannabis Indica is mainly used as a medicine due to its high CBD effects.

Cannabis Sativa

Sativa is believed to have a stimulating or boosting effect, making it ideal for social occasions and creative processes. Cannabis Sativa represents the most common type of weed and is native to equatorial regions with more consistent sunshine all year. Sativa marijuana plants have far more THC and significantly less CBD than all the other marijuana plants. Due to the high demand for THC-rich cultivars, many growers breed such crops to enhance this ratio further. As a result, Sativas produce an elevating and powerful sensation and a cognitive buzz in the head. This allows many people to feel creative or powered while maintaining their attention. Hybrid

Hybrid strain is a combination of both indica and sativa having qualities of both strains.

How can we say Cannabis is medically legal?

Cannabis is illegal in the USA when it comes to its euphoric effects. But, its medicinal use is permitted in 33 states of the United States. With the passage of the Compassionate Use Act, California became the first state to legalize the possession and use of herbal Cannabis for medical purposes under the supervision of a licensed physician. This disagreement tried to navigate marijuana arguably challenging for customers, and the federal categorization creates numerous barriers in the scientific analysis of marijuana for medical uses.

How Cannabis Relieved Pain?

Cannabis influences nerve cell and immune cell functions, essential in pain perception. Two receptors in the human brain act for CBD use.

  • CB1
  • CB2

CB1 receptors are primarily found in the central nervous system, which includes the nerve cells of your brain and spinal cord, and influence pain perception. CB1 receptors also signal pain to the nervous system via the spinal cord. In addition, CB1 receptors can influence your emotional responses, executive functioning, memory, and reward on a physiological level. It is the primary receptor that takes responsibility for Cannabis’s psychotropic impacts.

CB2 Receptors are essential in the Immune system because it has anti-inflammatory effects. It does not mean they don’t have pain-relieving and analgesic properties, but their main concern is the encouragement of the Immune system. CB2 receptors exist in the central nervous system, immune cells, and other peripheral tissues. But, CB2 has much lower levels as compared to CB1. Cannabis affects CB1 and CB2 to relieve pain and muscle spasms in a person who consumes Cannabis related medicine.

  • CBD reduces pain and the feeling of pain by encouraging the reuptake of the neurotransmitter adenosine, which raises adenosine levels within the brain and lowers pain sensations. CBD may also prevent pain signals from approaching the brain processing center by adhesion to TPRV1, which is involved in pain and inflammation
  • CBD can regulate the immune reaction by lowering pro-inflammatory cytokine levels and inhibiting T-cell proliferation, which is seen in auto-immune and structural inflammatory diseases
  • CBD, as an antioxidant, reduces oxidative stress and inflammatory processes. CBD may also relieve pain by preventing a decrease in microelements such as zinc and selenium, which are significant players in a stable immune reaction, and it may decrease neuropathic pain like fibromyalgia or neuropathic back pain by counteracting hyperalgesia

How Can You Consume Cannabis for Pain Relief?

Cannabis must be consumed securely so that its medicinal use is promoted. So, first of all, visit your doctors and physicians, and if they prescribe Cannabis use, then you can use otherwise, don’t do it. The doctors mostly advised a specific CBD vs THC level of Cannabis which may be in a 1:1 ratio or more CBD than THC. Here are some of the methods you can use to consume Cannabis.

  • Vaping or Smoking
  • Edibles such as gums, snacks, beverages, brownies, butter, etc
  • Oils and Tinctures
  • Creams, Ointments, and lotions directly applied to the body

Smoking and Vaping can immediately affect your body, which you may feel in 5-10 minutes’ time. On the other hand, Edibles take some time to affect your body. Oil and Tinctures, which you can use by putting them under your tongue, are the best possible use of Cannabis.

Conclusion

Cannabis is one of the best medicines for pain relief, and it has a similar effect as opioids in treating chronic pain. Cannabis Indica and Sativa are two strains, along with a hybrid strain, a combination of both. They have different CBD and THC levels. Researchers are still finding out which is best to use in anti-inflammatory treatments, but CBD has a high medicinal use, making it superior to THC in treating pain. Cannabis Indica has more CBD as compared to Sativa. Cannabis must be used on a doctor’s prescription, and it will help you with muscle relaxation and chronic pain treatment.

jessica veltri
3d ago

CBD is affects the body differently than THC and is not psychoactive. CBD is NOT more therapeutic than THC, the effectiveness comes from the terpenes in the specific strain. don't be afraid to do independent research. find out which terpenes and THC/CBD ratio work for you.

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

