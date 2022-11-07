ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

DACC goes over goals for 2023

By Jason Klaiber
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago

TOWN OF DEWITT – At its Nov. 2 meeting, the DeWitt Advisory Conservation Commission (DACC) discussed goals to stick to and accomplish going forward into 2023.

With DeWitt Town Councilor Joe Chiarenza and Deputy Supervisor Kerry Mannion in attendance, the environmental group brought up the idea of having the town designate Joe Leonard Park as an official park.

David Mitchell, who chairs the DACC subcommittee for trees, said the piece of town-owned land near Drumlins Country Club has already functioned for several years as a gathering spot where neighborhood kids run around and other people walk their dogs. Though the highway department has been in charge of mowing the property, Mitchell said the act of putting the corner lot into the parks system would attach a heightened amount of attention to its caretaking.

Located by the intersection of Waldorf Parkway and East Colvin Street, the unofficial park contains a maze-like rock garden as well as native perennials and trees planted by the tree committee. Mitchell said it used to be a housing lot, but with it being at the bottom of a hill, it was discovered that the hydrology would not work in the favor of a homeowner because of how easily it floods.

The land was posthumously named after one of the original members of the tree committee, Joe Leonard, who passed away in 2015. Leonard’s family also donated money to place a bench on the land after his death.

Another tree committee member, Ann Stevens, said during last week’s meeting that Leonard would routinely advocate for the lot to be recognized as an official park back when it was known as a litter-strewn site.

“Now it’s a nice place for the neighbors to go instead of a junky place,” Stevens said.

According to Mitchell, a petition with over 40 signatures from neighbors has been circulated seeking to make the park official.

Leonard was also a board member for the Central New York chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union, a road manager for the local band Jam Factory, and a teacher of mathematics at the high school and college levels. He and DACC Chair Dennis Payne taught together at Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School in the 1980s.

The members of DACC said they additionally hope to get involved with the rollout of District East, the proposed five-district redevelopment project for the ShoppingTown Mall property.

Payne said his group can lend their knowledge of sustainability practices for the developers’ plans to incorporate open green space into the project. Mannion said it would be helpful for the developers to be informed on what trees will stay alive the longest, but he said the OHB Redev team at the helm is not yet at the point of making such decisions.

“They’re a long ways from figuring out exactly how it’s gonna be situated,” Mannion said.

DACC typically meets the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in Meeting Room B of the DeWitt Town Hall on Butternut Drive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires 15 acres

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) recently announced it has accepted the donation of 15 acres of steep forested hillside on Glen Haven Road in the town of Niles in Cayuga County. Located above the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake, the property was donated by Cortland residents Karen and Chet Seibert.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

OCC and Amazon create education partnership

Onondaga Community College recently announced it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, which provides hourly employees access to pre-paid tuition to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. Amazon’s Career Choice program meets individual learners where they are on their...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Nearly 500 race in annual Burn Run

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Just under 500 participants turned out in 70-degree weather on Nov. 6 for the 16th annual Burn Run held by the East Syracuse Fire Department. Between its 5K and 10K sign-ups, the event raises money every year to support the Burn Foundation of Central New York and the Clark Burn Center at Upstate University Hospital.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: We need to bridge the gap

Last week, Chloe, a friend for more than 60 years, sent me an email. Another classmate had died. True to life, we continue to lose those members of the Class of ’58 who have all scattered beyond Carmel, N.Y., but remained a safe harbor, if only in memories. Each of us has left the close fold of Carmel High School, building other relationships and friends, but retaining that sense of belonging that is almost magical. All of these connections have helped to shape who we are, what we know and believe, providing a guiding context for our lives, defining who we are, what we hold dear, our belief systems, right, left and middle.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Meet the candidate: Van Buren Town Board

BALDWINSVILLE — Jennifer Sullivan was appointed to the Van Buren Town Board in July 2022. She is running unopposed to fill the remainder of the term (until Dec. 31, 2023). Sullivan, a commercial property manager, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. To learn more about Sullivan and her campaign, visit facebook.com/SullivanForVBTownCouncilor.
VAN BUREN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy