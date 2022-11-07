Read full article on original website
capitolwolf.com
Another farewell
The turnstiles continue to spin at the Capitol, even though the election’s over. State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) said in an early-morning series of tweets that if four terms in the Illinois General Assembly were enough for Abraham Lincoln, they’re enough for Butler, who earned a new term Tuesday.
capitolwolf.com
IL GOP is licking its wounds
For Republicans in Illinois and nationally, the question about election night is: where did we go wrong?. Illinois GOP chairman Don Tracy is among those reviewing the game films. He says in the year and a half he has been on the job, he has learned change comes slowly. “It...
capitolwolf.com
Durkin to step down as leader
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) announced the morning after the election he would not seek a new term as leader. A spokeswoman said Durkin has no plans to leave the House at the moment. The decision comes after Democratic wins that stand to boost the supermajority party’s...
capitolwolf.com
Voters decide on collective bargaining amendment
Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown.
capitolwolf.com
Woman killed in I-55 wreck
A woman from North Carolina is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 Tuesday night. It happened in the southbound lanes south of Toronto Road. All southbound lanes were closed for a time. Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon says the woman, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
