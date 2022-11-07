Police shut down Man o’ War Boulevard in response to a barricaded subject

Man o’ War Boulevard is back open after Lexington police arrested an armed individual who barricaded himself Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Guy Miller with the Lexington Police Department said officers were called to the area of Crosby Drive for a report of an armed individual in crisis. Police secured the scene and shut down Man o’ War Boulevard between Tates Creek Road and Armstrong Mill when they arrived.

The suspect was outside an apartment complex on Crosby Drive when officers arrived, according to Miller. The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment complex for an unknown amount of time before coming back out to surrender.

“The unpredictability of where he was going is why we had to shut those roads down,” Miller said.

The suspect was taken into custody, Miller said, The Lexington Traffic Management Center reported that Man o’ War Boulevard reopened at 2:42 p.m.