ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Police shut down Man o’ War Boulevard in response to a barricaded subject

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcfCw_0j22rCMV00

Man o’ War Boulevard is back open after Lexington police arrested an armed individual who barricaded himself Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Guy Miller with the Lexington Police Department said officers were called to the area of Crosby Drive for a report of an armed individual in crisis. Police secured the scene and shut down Man o’ War Boulevard between Tates Creek Road and Armstrong Mill when they arrived.

The suspect was outside an apartment complex on Crosby Drive when officers arrived, according to Miller. The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment complex for an unknown amount of time before coming back out to surrender.

“The unpredictability of where he was going is why we had to shut those roads down,” Miller said.

The suspect was taken into custody, Miller said, The Lexington Traffic Management Center reported that Man o’ War Boulevard reopened at 2:42 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Lexington police arrest man after search, university shelter-in-place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police arrested a man Thursday concerning a stolen vehicle. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for Christian Pierce because they wanted to question him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and running from the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police presence cleared from Man O’ War Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Portions of Man O’ War Boulevard were reopened Monday after an “active scene” ended. The Lexington Police Department said that around 12:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments parking lot on Crosby Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Police arrest two in connection to Lexington vape store robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two people have been arrested on Nov. 2, in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that took place on Oct. 25 at a Lexington vape store. The armed robbery and shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. near the 3100 block of Richmond Road. With video of the robbery showing two men running from Ignited Vape shop after an employee said they stole several items from his store.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2021 homicide still under investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond police are asking for help from the public regarding a 2021 homicide investigation. On Oct. 3, 2021, officers gathered around the area of Killarney Lane and Eastern Bypass regarding a complaint of gunshots. At the scene, the police found Alexis Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
FRANKFORT, KY
CBS Denver

Univ. of Kentucky bans ex-student after alleged "racist assault"

Lexington, Ky. — A White University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs has been permanently banned from the school.Sophia Rosing is no longer a student at the university following the incident Sunday and will not be allowed to reenroll, university President Eli Capilouto said in a message to the UK community Wednesday. The school's investigation continues. Rosing had been set to graduate in May. She will seek help for the issues she has, her attorney, Fred Peters, said Tuesday. Campus police charged Rosing with first and second offenses of alcohol...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington

Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
624
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy