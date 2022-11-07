Rupert Woman’s Club Christmas bazaar set for Nov. 12

RUPERT (WVDN) – The Annual Christmas Bazaar, hosted by the GFWC WV Rupert Woman’s Club, will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rupert Community Building.

Breakfast sandwiches of biscuits and sausage will be available from 10–11:30 a.m., and a homemade hot dog lunch will take place from 12-2 p.m. Crafters will be set up to serve your needs for the holidays, showcasing wreaths, homemade goodies, soaps, paintings, refurbished furniture and much more.

The club will be celebrating local veterans, and the VFW Auxiliary will be available for any questions and/or concerns.

A West Virginia gift basket will be raffled off and presented at 3 p.m. to the winning ticket holder. Proceeds from this event go toward the Rupert Woman’s Club projects within the community and state, including area veterans.

