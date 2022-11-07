ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert, WV

Rupert Woman’s Club Christmas bazaar set for Nov. 12

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

RUPERT (WVDN) – The Annual Christmas Bazaar, hosted by the GFWC WV Rupert Woman’s Club, will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rupert Community Building.

Breakfast sandwiches of biscuits and sausage will be available from 10–11:30 a.m., and a homemade hot dog lunch will take place from 12-2 p.m. Crafters will be set up to serve your needs for the holidays, showcasing wreaths, homemade goodies, soaps, paintings, refurbished furniture and much more.

The club will be celebrating local veterans, and the VFW Auxiliary will be available for any questions and/or concerns.

A West Virginia gift basket will be raffled off and presented at 3 p.m. to the winning ticket holder. Proceeds from this event go toward the Rupert Woman’s Club projects within the community and state, including area veterans.

The post Rupert Woman’s Club Christmas bazaar set for Nov. 12 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Crossroads Mall 2022 holiday hours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Who is ready for Christmas shopping? It is that time of year again and Crossroads Mall is ready for business. The following is the calendar for the extended Christmas hours for the season. Hours may change. Erik Smith, the Crossroads Mall General Manager, expressed his feelings for the holiday turnout this […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New event center starts taking clients in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County couple opened a new event center in the Grassroots District. The Loft at 1123 Event Center in Princeton is an affordable, intimate space to host any event needs. Co-Owner Paula King said The Loft was a dream in the making for over 13 years. King said the inspiration […]
PRINCETON, WV
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Cardinal Natural Gas to hold town hall in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield is hosting a Town Hall with Cardinal Natural Gas Company, Monday November 14, to inform the community of upcoming natural gas projects. Cardinal Natural Gas Company along with Martin Contracting Inc. will be replacing old infrastructure along Oakhurst Avenue and all gas laterals North of Oakhurst Avenue […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

Breaking News: The New River Gorge Is On Fire

As of 3 p.m., November 09, 2022, there are reports of a brush fire in Fayette County, W.Va., in the areas bordering as well as in the New River Gorge. Firefighters are on the seen actively trying to put it out. Though rain is expected to start late Thursday, November 10, immediate action is necessary to contain the fire and minimize damage.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News Nov. 2 – 8

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Nov. 2 - 8. Marriages Caleb Charles Allen Turner to Emma Marie Riffe; Jacob Michael Baehl to Marissa Marie O'Dell. Fiduciaries Lisbet Rae Huffman, Administrator of the Ople Young Jr. estate; Wendy Bolling, Administrator of the Barbara Ann Bolling estate; Dustin Jacob McCallister, Administrator of the Iris Jane McCallister estate; Jeffrey Canterbury, Administrator of the Alan Davis Wygal estate. Land Transfers Joyce A Bragg Voss to Albert C Chickelero, 23.58 acres more or less, Talcott District; Frederick D Long to Anganita Taleesha Meadows and Michael A Meadows Jr. Part of Lots, City of Hinton District; Martin C Justice and Shelley F Justice to...
Lootpress

Brush fire spreading in New River Gorge

LANSING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The dry and windy conditions in the area have caused a high risk for wildfires to start and quickly spread. There is currently a brush fire spreading in the New River Gorge near the NRG Bridge. Emergency crews are on their way to the scene to attempt to control the fire.
LANSING, WV
Lootpress

Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
PRINCETON, WV
WVNT-TV

Raleigh County Commission Elects New Sheriff

Shady Spring falls in the 2022 WVSSAC Volleyball …. Shady Spring falls in the 2022 WVSSAC Volleyball state championship. Local professionals come together to talk economic …. Local professionals come together to talk economic growth. New River Gorge Fire Update. Can Jam 2022. Veterans Speak At James Monroe High. Veterans...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at West Virginia TGI Friday’s

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported. West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene. This is a developing story, and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Contested House Races

Chris Toney- Republican (Incumbent) – 3,537 votes – 82%. Republican Chris Toney defeated Democrat challenger Joanna Vance to secure his 3rd term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Toney was first elected to the legislature in 2018 and has served on the House Education Committee and House Finance Committee. Toney, a school service personnel employee, has fought for support of teachers and school service personnel, the coal industry, and the improvement of roads and infrastructure in Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Several brush fires burning, threatening structures in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to contain several brush fires Wednesday in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman. Sigman tells WSAZ.com at least two fires are burning near Brounland Road and flames are visible on each side of the mountain...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy