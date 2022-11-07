ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in a Kidnapping and Homicide

A jury has convicted a Rochester man in a kidnapping and homicide. 50-year-old Raymond Dukes was convicted of second degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and assault. Co-defendant William Crenshaw was convicted of kidnapping and assault. Victim Tim Lewis was beaten with a baseball bat in February 2020 on Smith...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash

A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel. Investigators say the man responsible set a series of fires around the city. We just got word in the last 10 minutes that the guy was arrested today. The man was identified as 39-year-old Isaac Lynch, of Rochester. He’s charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl

A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
ERWIN, NY
13 WHAM

Deputy on administrative duty following fatal crash involving teen

East Rochester, N.Y. — A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative duty following a fatal crash involving a teenager. Shortly after midnight Saturday, an officer from the East Rochester Police Department responded to a crash on Bluff Drive near Garfield Avenue and found the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Honeoye Falls, dead.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy