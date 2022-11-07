Sprouting Farms to hold winter cooking classes

TALCOTT (WVDN) – Sprouting Farms is hosting three winter cooking classes on Nov. 19, Jan. 21, 2023, and Feb. 18, 2023.

The Nov. 19 cooking class takes place at the Graham House, down the road from the farm, at 10:30 a.m. The Graham House is located at WV-12, Pence Springs, WV 24962.

The cooking class group will learn to use winter-variety produce to cook a healthy meal that will then be shared with the group as everyone sits down to eat. This class will be hands-on and based on teamwork.

The Feb. 18 class will be meat-free for the meat-free eaters out there.

If you are interested in signing up, email beth@sproutingfarms.org. Registration is required and spots are limited, so reach out as soon as you can. The classes are free, but donations are appreciated.

Sprouting Farms is a non-proﬁt organization that strives to support the local food system through community, equity and innovation. To learn more about Sprouting Farms, visit sproutingfarms.org or follow them on Facebook @SproutingFarms and on Instagram @sprouting_farms. For more information, email contact@sproutingfarms.org or call 304-466-5175.

