American Heritage Music Hall to host craft and vendor fair this Friday and Saturday

The second annual Winter Wonderland Crafter Vendor Show at the American Heritage Music Hall, in Ronceverte on Island Park, is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, from 2-6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

This will be the final craft show for the year at the music hall. There will be local crafters and vendors from the area, and it is a great place to start your Christmas shopping.

Crafters and vendors include Helen Dosier of Asbury, Kay Shafer of Lewisburg, Millie Arbaugh of Asbury, Lynell Braught and Dinah Rhodes of Dry Creek Farms in White Sulphur Springs, Kimberly Baker of Ronceverte, Heather Hefner of White Sulphur Springs, Shana Bennett and L.E. Reed of Ronceverte, Hope Ridgeway of White Sulphur Springs, Karen Campbell of Ronceverte and Tina Fox of Lewisburg;

Amy Shelton of Color Street Nails in Alderson, Jill Highlander of Alderson, Bonnie Mitchell of Glendora’s soap in Lewisburg, Whitney Bell of Bell Creations in Lewisburg, Melissa Crane of Crawley, Sue Clemson of Hinton, Karyl Warren of Lewisburg, Lori Vanburen of Lewisburg, Jackie Defibaugh of Ronceverte and Carol Ramsey of Ronceverte;

Chrystal McNeely of Crawley, Katy Alderman of Lewisburg, Vicky Anderson of Sinks Grove, Cassandra Ray of Maxwelton, Kelsey Peters of Ronceverte, Kenzie O’Dell of Rainelle, Kay Diem of Caldwell and Amy Morrison of Lewisburg.

Door prize drawings will be held approximately every hour, and a large, Christmas wreath will be raffled with the proceeds to going to the music hall. Food concessions will be available.

The American Heritage Music Hall is a non-profit organization and needs support from the community.

The music hall is open every Tuesday night for a jam session where local musicians get together and play music from 7-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The community is invited to provide a covered dish and enjoy the evening.

On the fourth Saturday of every month, a live band provides music for dancing or just listening and enjoying. The band plays 7-10:30 p.m. A covered-dish meal is also provided by the audience. Doors open at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome.

The American Heritage Music Hall is a non-smoking and no alcohol facility and is handicap accessible.

The post American Heritage Music Hall to host craft and vendor fair this Friday and Saturday appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .