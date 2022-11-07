Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
2-day cycling trip raises over $55K for UP Honor Flight
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - In celebration of Veterans Day, the U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team announced its fundraising number for its 200-mile ride in August. The two-day bike ride event raised $55,210 for the U.P. Honor Flight. This will pay for about 65 veterans, or about half of a trip, to travel on the honor flight. Veterans from Dickinson County gathered to hear the announcement and spend time together.
WLUC
Explore the diverse world of cheese at Everyday Wines
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today is Veterans Day, a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Many local businesses are offering deals, discounts, and events in honor of the U.P.’s veterans. Upper Michigan Today...
WLUC
Brits and Brews to invade Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser music festival is coming to Marquette this weekend. The Brits and Brews British Invasion Festival will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. this Friday and Saturday. There will be live British invasion cover bands all weekend, as well as a special-release British Session Ale for the event. Friday night will benefit JJ Packs and Saturday night will benefit Music for All Kids.
WLUC
Carson Vanderschaaf, Samantha Taylor named UP Cross Country Runners of the Year
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Boys Runner of the Year:. UP Cross Country Coaches Association (UPCCCA) Awards – 2022. Boys – All U.P. Honors (All-State – Top Fifteen finishers at Finals) Division 1. 1. Gabe Litzner - Sault Ste. Marie. 2. Drew Hughes - Gladstone. 3. Brady Ketzenberger...
WLUC
Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A “Blood Fight” is on in the U.P. Negaunee and Ishpeming are each holding blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city that donates the most pints will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints.
WLUC
Timber Yeti Axe Range to host free Veteran’s Day event Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Timber Yeti Axe Range in Marquette Township is showing its appreciation for veterans this Friday. On Friday, Veteran’s Day, those who have served can come into Timber Yeti and throw for free. They’re also accepting donations to the U.P. Honor Flight. Local businesses have donated...
WLUC
Michigan Iron Industry Museum under new management
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. museum is under new management. The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee Township has become a sub-unit of Van Riper State Park. The museum will now be co-managed by the Michigan History Center Museum and the Parks and Recreation Division. This means that the...
WLUC
Honorable Distillery shines light on women in STEM
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery in downtown Marquette hosted an event Wednesday night focused on women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. This was the first in a planned series. On Wednesday night, the distillery shined the spotlight on its head distiller Abby Szukalski. The co-founder...
WLUC
Marquette County health provider brings back its annual giveaway
MARQUETTE & ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County health provider is bringing back its annual giveaway. U.P. Home Health and Hospice will be giving away two 55-inch TVs for those who donate three cans of food or one toy. Both the Ishpeming and Marquette locations will be accepting donations at the front desk during business hours. The Community Services Director Kori Bjorne said it is rewarding to see the community come out and donate.
WLUC
Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County cleaning business now has a new storefront. Perry Good Cleaners has been around for three years but now has an office in Gladstone. The business cleans residential and commercial properties, as well as carpets and windows. The owners say it’s a family-oriented, faith-based...
WLUC
PWPL accepts canned goods for late fees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is helping feed its hungry neighbors. The Peter White Public Library (PWPL) is offering Food for Fines. Until Dec. 5, library users will be able to resolve overdue fines by donating non-perishable food items to the TV6 Canathon. One food item will cover $1 in fines. There is no limit on the dollar amount of fines that can be waived, but it only applies to overdue fines, not fees for lost or damaged materials.
WLUC
2022 TV6 Canathon begins
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual TV6 Canathon has helped feed, countless families, in need since 1982. Upper Michigan residents have donated over 4.67 million lbs. of food in that time. “It’s a U.P.-wide effort and tradition for over 40 years to come together and collect food, non-perishable items...
WLUC
Negaunee floral shop shares expert tips for homemade wreath making
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down... expect many Michiganders to be humming the iconic Gordon Lightfoot tune today. It’s been 47 years since the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald and new stories are still being told. ‘Tattletale Sounds’ by Ric Mixter dives deep into the Lake Superior Shipwreck.
WLUC
UP schools prepare to close doors for first day of rifle deer hunting season
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Opening day for deer season is a holiday for many in the U.P. Some schools are preparing to close for that special day. Escanaba and Burt Township are just two of the many school districts that close for the day to give students a chance to go out and try to get their buck.
WLUC
‘Bundle Up Marquette’ seeks winter clothes donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group needs your help providing winter clothes for those in need. Bundle Up Marquette is an annual event that gathers winter clothes donations. It is a part of spread goodness events. Donations can be made at the drop box located outside Bennet Media Group...
WLUC
Northern Trails Dental provides care for veterans
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans Day is this Friday. To celebrate, Northern Trails Dental teamed up with its local VFW and American Legion to provide dental care for U.P. veterans. Dr. Gwendolyn Buck provided everything from extractions to same-day crowns to dentures for free. Northern Trails Dental also provided Third Street Bagel sandwiches and pizza for veterans who visited.
WLUC
6 Harvey businesses come together for Harvey Holiday Open House
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Get an early start on your holiday shopping this year, and score a deal while you’re at it. Six Harvey-area businesses are coming together for the Harvey Holiday Open House. Michigan Made, Interiors By Design, GLOW Sculpting Spa, Wautier Wellness, Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub,...
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Human Resources Association hosts mental health conference at NMU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Human Resource Association hosted a mental health conference at Northern Michigan University Wednesday. Organizers said the main goal was to shed light on the importance of mental health in the workplace. While this meeting was taking place, two guest speakers spoke to employees...
WLUC
NMU Wildpups used in student mental health research
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All elections are important, but yesterday’s midterms proved especially significant by voter turnout. Upper Michigan Today shares Midterm Election results on its Wednesday morning show. As of 9:00 a.m., the winners of the Michigan Attorney General, Secretary of State, and House District 109 races had...
WLUC
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
Comments / 0