MARQUETTE & ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County health provider is bringing back its annual giveaway. U.P. Home Health and Hospice will be giving away two 55-inch TVs for those who donate three cans of food or one toy. Both the Ishpeming and Marquette locations will be accepting donations at the front desk during business hours. The Community Services Director Kori Bjorne said it is rewarding to see the community come out and donate.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO