Read full article on original website
Related
Yes, Healthcare Workers Are Worried About Medical Gaslighting Too
In conversations about medical gaslighting, it’s often too easy for a reductive narrative to take hold. Patients are feeling unheard, unseen, and thoroughly uncomfortable while trying to receive the healthcare they need. So, it’s easy to think that doctors and healthcare providers must not be aware of or must not have an interest in helping combat this phenomenon. But, of course, that is not the case. Healthcare providers have just as much skin in the game when it comes to navigating (and putting an end to) medical gaslighting as the rest of us. After all, their jobs depend on a certain...
Biden warned staffing shortages sparking exodus of emergency room physicians, nurses
A group of medical organizations on Monday warned President Biden that hospital emergency departments were reaching a “breaking point” as they deal with influxes of patients seeking beds that are not available. The medical groups, which include the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association, cautioned that the...
Cultivating an Early Warning System in Healthcare Quality Through Bi-Directional Patient-Physician Engagement
Patient advocacy organizations and medical specialty societies can serve as a liaison between patients and providers in bi-directional engagement, closing gaps in the patient journey and ultimately driving innovation for higher quality care. Patients are the keyholders to an enormous trove of data that is critical to taking the next...
The Common Denominators of Sustainability in Healthcare: Measurement and Transparency
The global healthcare industry accounts for roughly 5% of greenhouse gas emissions. That is about the same as the cement and chemical industries combined, and more than that of the aviation and shipping industries together. In the United States, the number is even higher: roughly 8.5% of U.S. carbon emissions emerge from healthcare.
When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind
Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
HealthJoy Raises $60M for Healthcare Navigation Platform to Reduce HR Burden
– HealthJoy, a healthcare navigation platform that drives benefits satisfaction, improves care outcomes, improves employee satisfaction and reduces HR burden raises $60M in Series D funding led by Valspring Capital with participation from new investors Endeavour Vision and CIBC Innovation Banking. Existing investors US Venture Partners, GoHealth co-founders Brandon Cruz and Clint Jones, Health Velocity Capital, Nueterra Capital and Epic also participated in this round.
Overcoming the Healthcare Staffing Shortage Through Back-Office Automation
Today’s healthcare staffing shortage, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic but years in the making, has left many hospitals and health systems scrambling. To date, the shortage of front-line healthcare workers has received most of the attention, and for good reason: By 2025, the U.S. is likely to face a shortage of 446,300 home health aides; 95,000 nursing assistants; and 29,400 nurse practitioners, according to a report from consulting firm Mercer.
KLAS-Bain: Post-Pandemic Investment Priorities for Healthcare Providers
– Competition in the provider IT space shows no signs of abating: Early-stage capital, big tech, and scale EMR players continue crowding into more segments. This has significant implications for providers as they transition into a new disruptive period, for software players as they fine-tune go-to-market models for the current environment, and for private equity investors as they look to invest behind winning themes.
Thank AI for the New Enterprise IT Solution for Global Healthcare Operations
The needs of multinational healthcare operations have outpaced the capacities of homegrown IT systems. Flexible AI-powered SaaS IT service and asset management, on the other hand, excels on a global scale. If you’re the CIO or CTO of a transnational healthcare or life sciences enterprise that employs around 10,000 workers...
Patching Cybersecurity Gaps in Healthcare, with New FDA Guidelines and Zero Trust
When it comes to protecting patients from the impacts of ransomware, the time has come for the healthcare sector to rethink the way it approaches cyber resilience — starting with Zero Trust strategies. The unprecedented wave of ransomware attacks on the healthcare sector has upended long-held assumptions about network...
Sutter Health & Ada Integrate to Deliver AI Support for Mental Health
– Sutter Health extends its partnership to global digital health company Ada – creators of the world’s most popular symptom assessment app to integrate digital triage into the mental health service, Scout by Sutter Health™ to help deliver AI-powered mental health support to young people. – As...
Debunking 3 Common Myths About Healthcare Revenue Cycle Partnerships
The healthcare industry is facing unprecedented challenges, including severe labor shortages. According to a recent study, more than nine in 10 health systems and physician groups are experiencing a workforce shortage in revenue cycle management (RCM), with many of those reporting vacancies in over half of their RCM roles. This is one of the many reasons why there has never been a better time for health systems to think outside the box for solutions, including an RCM partnership. Often, when organizations first think of RCM partnerships, words such as ‘outsourcing’ come to mind. In reality, an RCM partnership is just that: an alliance of shared goals that drive positive outcomes for the organization, its employees and its patients.
MedicalXpress
Crowded emergency departments may affect patients throughout the hospital
Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
Arine, Gemini Health Partner to Optimize Medications While Lowering Prescription Drug Costs
– Arine – a next-generation medication intelligence company – and Gemini – a drug cost transparency platform – announced an integration that supports Blue Shield of California (Blue Shield) by combining each platform’s unique technology to deliver value-based care. – The collaboration incorporates cost transparency...
AtlantiCare Deploys Orbita’s Healthcare Virtual Assistants
– Healthcare system AtlantiCare selected Orbita’s virtual assistant and conversational AI technology to improve patients’ care access and engagement while automating workloads internally. – AtlantiCare is rolling out the Orbita platform in phases, beginning with web-based digital front door, which went live in September 2022. In 2023, AtlantiCare...
ChristianaCare Partners with Hims & Hers to Expand In-Person Healthcare Access in 4 States
Health system ChristianaCare is partnering with Hims & Hers Health, a consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers to expand access to healthcare services. – The partnership will help ChristianaCare create a more seamless patient journey for patients in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and...
Teladoc Health Appoints Laizer Kornwasser as President, Enterprise Growth & Global Markets
– Teladoc Health announced that is has named Laizer Kornwasser as President, Enterprise Growth & Global Markets, effective October 24, 2022. As President, Laizer will be focused on further unlocking the revenue and growth potential of the company and optimizing performance across Teladoc’s four market channels: US Group Health, International, Hospitals and Health Systems, and BetterHelp.
CVS Health Taps ixlayer to Offer At Home Health Testing Kits for Consumers
– ixlayer, a digital health company on a mission to make health testing more accessible by pairing at-home self-collection testing with digital experiences, announced it is now the platform for CVS Health branded at-home sample collection kits. – Easily accessible to consumers, the easy-to-use kits provide convenient, affordable and quality...
M&A: Smile Digital Health Acquires Alphora
– Smile Digital Health, a FHIR® health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Alphora, a market leader in Clinical Quality Language (CQL) that provides tooling and services to unlock clinical reasoning, decision support and other quality metrics capabilities. – As a result of the...
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023
– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0