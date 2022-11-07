ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

WEAR

Man who burglarized Escambia County ATMs sentenced to 15 years prison

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola man who burglarized multiple ATMs in Escambia County was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 15-year sentence for Trafficking in Heroin must be served day-for-day as a mandatory-minimum sentence. According to the State Attorney's Office, from Jan. 8-18, Streety and other co-defendants...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after hit-and-run in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly taking another person's property and crashing in Pace. According to deputies, Harris had planned to meet another individual to sell them an item off Facebook Marketplace. Upon meeting up, deputies say Harris took the other individual's property and drove off in his car.
PACE, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison after hitting officer with car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week for fleeing and hitting an officer with his car last year in Pensacola. 44-year-old Josiah Miles Andersen was charged with multiple counts of fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Walton code compliance officer arrested

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An on-duty Walton County Code Compliance Officer has been arrested for allegedly violating an injunction for protection against stalking, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 5, the agency arrested Thomas Brennan after he was...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
NICEVILLE, FL
holmescounty.news

Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges

A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
PONCE DE LEON, FL
WKRG News 5

Judge sentences Valparaiso woman for stealing $700k from law firm

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County judge sentenced Janice Porter, 43, to a maximum of eight years in prison after fraud and money laundering charges from 2020. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation revealed Porter stole a total of $730,356.19 over a 7-year span. Porter was responsible for administering the unnamed law […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate

Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
PENSACOLA, FL

