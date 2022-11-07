Read full article on original website
Deputies: K9 tracks down man who fired gunshot in Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man faces several charges following a shots fired incident Thursday night at an Escambia County home. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Delray Drive. According to the sheriff's office, Garay got into an argument with a woman and shot a...
Man who burglarized Escambia County ATMs sentenced to 15 years prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola man who burglarized multiple ATMs in Escambia County was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 15-year sentence for Trafficking in Heroin must be served day-for-day as a mandatory-minimum sentence. According to the State Attorney's Office, from Jan. 8-18, Streety and other co-defendants...
Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after hit-and-run in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly taking another person's property and crashing in Pace. According to deputies, Harris had planned to meet another individual to sell them an item off Facebook Marketplace. Upon meeting up, deputies say Harris took the other individual's property and drove off in his car.
Pensacola woman sentenced to life for shooting neighbor 6 times in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Pensacola woman to life in Prison for attempted second degree murder on Wednesday. 72-year-old Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum was arrested back in 2020 for shooting her neighbor six times at the Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments in Escambia County. An Escambia County...
Man wanted by Crestview Police for molesting child under age 12
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A man is wanted by Crestview Police for molesting a child. Police are searching for Gil A. Bell. He is wanted for Molestation of a Person Under the Age of 12 Years of Age. No further details were released on the case. If you see Bell, contact...
Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison after hitting officer with car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week for fleeing and hitting an officer with his car last year in Pensacola. 44-year-old Josiah Miles Andersen was charged with multiple counts of fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.
Walton code compliance officer arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An on-duty Walton County Code Compliance Officer has been arrested for allegedly violating an injunction for protection against stalking, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 5, the agency arrested Thomas Brennan after he was...
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
37-year-old Cantonment man dies in crash at E Nine Mile Road intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --A Cantonment man is dead following a vehicle crash in Escambia County early Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of E Nine Mile Road and Guidy Lane around 4:54 a.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old man from Cantonment driving a sedan...
Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges
A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
Combo Latino Restaurant in Fort Walton Beach damaged in fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Combo Latino Restaurant & Bar in Fort Walton Beach caught fire overnight. Multiple Fort Walton Beach Fire crews were called to the restaurant at 196 Miracle Strip Parkway. Okaloosa Island Ocean City-Wright Fire Control firefighters assisted as well. The crews were able to contain the...
Pensacola dentist Dr. Stamitoles bonds out of jail after judge grants appellate bond
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles is out of jail Wednesday night. An Escambia County Judge granted a $5,000 appellate bond for Stamitoles, who is convicted of inappropriately touching an employee. Escambia County Judge Kristina Lightel sentenced Stamitoles to nine months in Escambia County Jail last week, where...
Judge sentences Valparaiso woman for stealing $700k from law firm
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County judge sentenced Janice Porter, 43, to a maximum of eight years in prison after fraud and money laundering charges from 2020. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation revealed Porter stole a total of $730,356.19 over a 7-year span. Porter was responsible for administering the unnamed law […]
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
Woman found dead behind building: Fort Walton Beach PD investigating
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they are investigating a death in connection to a woman found dead behind a building, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD. Catrina Rogers, 45, of Fort Walton Beach was found behind a building after officers were called to 14 First […]
Police: Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck on Highway 90 in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Milton Police, a pedestrian is suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Milton Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian reportedly has several broken bones after they were hit by a car trying to cross Grover Lane north of U.S. Highway 90.
19-year-old Pensacola man dead after colliding with concrete barrier on I-110: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old from Pensacola is dead after he drove off the road on I-110 Wednesday, according to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 9:12 a.m., Wednesday morning, the man was driving north on I-110, Ramp H, to I-10. FHP said the driver went off the roadway […]
UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
