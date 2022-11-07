ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Democrats on defensive as Republicans encroach on 'blue' New York

By TIMOTHY A. CLARY, SAUL LOEB, Maggy Donaldson and Nicolas Revise, SAUL LOEB, TIMOTHY A. CLARY
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yd6PH_0j22pcBh00
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is facing a competitive challenge from recent Trump-backer Lee Zeldin who's vying to seize the state leadership post /AFP/File

Few expected New York to figure among the political battlegrounds in play in the United States ahead of Tuesday's crucial vote, but Democrats are scrambling as a Trump-backer gains substantial ground statewide and pivotal races narrow.

Factors ranging from inflation to public safety perceptions have fostered competitive House fights in the state Democrats thought they had in the bag, and where high city turnout will be crucial to staving off a major upset in a remarkably tight gubernatorial race.

Over the summer incumbent Kathy Hochul enjoyed a comfortable lead, as New York state's first woman to become governor leaned into the message that her Republican opponent, congressman Lee Zeldin, would roll back abortion rights after the Supreme Court's decision to scrap a federal guarantee.

But come October the numbers took a sharp turn, showing that Zeldin -- a recent Trump defender who wouldn't certify Joe Biden's election and who has voted to curtail access to abortion and limit gun control -- had brought the race within 10 points, with one Quinnipiac poll showing it shrink to four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylQ1O_0j22pcBh00
Congressman Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor of New York speaks about subway crime in New York City the day before the crucial US midterm vote /AFP

"I think that this is the most realistic chance for a Republican to win a statewide office in New York" since the party's last governor, George Pataki, won two decades ago, said Jay DeDapper of Marist Polls.

Over the weekend Democrats flew in their heaviest hitters, including President Biden, Kamala Harris and the Clintons, to campaign alongside Hochul, 64, who upgraded to the governor's mansion after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021.

At a Hochul rally, Biden framed the race as one of many that will determine US democracy's fate.

"It's a choice between two fundamentally different visions of America," the president said.

- 'Hurting my pocket' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8LgK_0j22pcBh00
US President Joe Biden and New York Governor Kathy Hochul rally in a last-minute effort by Democrats to protect their standing in New York ahead of the midterm vote /AFP

The eleventh-hour barnstorming comes amid handwringing within the party that the state they thought was a safe space might be slipping out of their grip.

"Democrats clearly don't want this to be the kind of thing that Republicans can stand up around the country and say 'We won in New York," said the pollster. "That's a terrible message, terrible for Democrats."

Mona Kleinberg, a Queens College political scientist, said Zeldin's surge stemmed from tough-on-crime messaging that has "really resonated with New Yorkers" who simultaneously feel economically strapped.

"National politics have really bled into local politics," Kleinberg said. "People aren't just voting on Lee Zeldin and Kathy Hochul, they're really voting on where they want to see Washington go."

Effie Cassar, a 48-year-old who runs a transportation business on Long Island, voted twice for Barack Obama but then opted for Trump.

"I'm not really big into politics all that much, but I just see what's hurting my pocket," he told AFP. "Everyone I talk to, they all want to vote Republican this time around."

"When you get hit hard in the pocket, you tend to make change."

- Democrat 'enthusiasm gap' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OncuT_0j22pcBh00
Factors ranging from inflation to public safety perceptions have fostered a remarkably tight race for New York governor, with Republican Lee Zeldin gaining ground /AFP

Zeldin was not particularly well-known prior to his gubernatorial primary win but the 42-year-old is extremely well-funded.

The billionaire cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder has spent more than $11 million in support of Zeldin's candidacy, including attack ads on Hochul.

He also backed successful efforts to bar Democrats from gerrymandering the state's new congressional maps to their advantage, as Republicans have done across the country.

Democrats now are playing defense in New York state over a whopping nine contested seats, which could be instrumental in shaping the House's political tilt.

It's a striking development in a state where twice as many residents are registered as Democrats than Republicans.

Kleinberg cited an "enthusiasm gap" among Democrats whose potentially apathetic turnout could hurt Hochul, especially in left-leaning strongholds including the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Along with the city Hochul, a conservative Democrat who herself heralds from more Republican-friendly upstate New York, will need a clincher of at least some suburban support.

Jay Gingrich, a neurologist from the Hudson Valley's Westchester County just north of the city, told AFP he's confident Hochul will win if Democrats post ample turnout.

But if too many people stay home Zeldin could win, the 62-year-old said.

"I'm not ruling it out."

mdo-nr/tjj

Comments / 12

Mark Schofield
3d ago

the Democratic party has been screwing New York for too long when when are people going to wake up and try something different and find out they like it let's go let's go Lee zeldon

Reply
15
Vivy Hudspeth
3d ago

A vote for a Dem is a vote against America!!

Reply
22
Michael Petrov
3d ago

New York is about to be swamped by a red wave of democrats own making

Reply
8
Related
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates: 'Don't you have an obligation?'

Journalists and media commentators at ABC, CBS, and CNN are pressuring Democrats who've shied away from debates before the midterm elections. Democratic candidates in Arizona, Virginia and Pennsylvania have backed out or refused to debate their Republican opponents this election, most notably Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. Some candidates have...
ARIZONA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy