wmay.com
Lesko Seeking Another Term As Springfield City Clerk
Springfield City Clerk Frank Lesko is seeking another term in the job. Lesko served as a Springfield alderman before being elected clerk in 2015. He then won a second term in 2019. If elected next spring, it would be Lesko’s final four-year term in that office because of term limits.
Herald & Review
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
wmay.com
Republicans Continue Success In Sangamon County Races
Republicans continue their dominance in Sangamon County races. GOP incumbents prevailed in two contested countywide races, as Treasurer Joe Aiello and Regional Superintendent of Schools Shannon Fehrholz both emerged victorious. And Republicans took eight out of ten contested county board seats, with Democrat Marc Ayers defeating incumbent Linda Fulgenzi in...
advantagenews.com
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
wmay.com
Seven Candidates Apply To Fill School Board Vacancy
Seven people have put their hat in the ring to fill the remainder of the late Mike Zimmers’s term on the Springfield school board. Zimmers passed away last month, creating a vacancy in his Subdistrict 4 seat until the school board elections next spring. Among those applying to be appointed to the slot are former Channel 20 sports anchor Paul Wappel, longtime District 186 administrator Jill Grove, and attorney Kent Gray, who lost a primary contest in June for the Illinois General Assembly.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
edglentoday.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties
ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
edglentoday.com
Andreas Defeats Ming-Mendoza For Madison County Clerk, GOP Retains Majority In County Board, Three Win Judge Races
EDWARDSVILLE - Republican Linda Andreas defeated Democratic incumbent Debbie Ming-Mendoza in the race for the County Clerk, while the GOP retained its majority on the County Board and also won the three elections for circuit judges in results from Madison County during Tuesday's mid-term elections. Andreas won the County Clerk...
wmay.com
Parade, Other Observances To Mark Veterans Day Friday
Veterans Day observances are planned across Springfield for Friday. One of the highlight events will be the annual downtown parade, which will travel down Capitol Avenue from 11th Street west toward the Statehouse starting at 10am. A program and luncheon will follow at the American Legion Post at 1800 East Capitol, starting at 11:30am Friday.
wmay.com
Langfelder May Propose Casino Without Slots To Appease Bars, Restaurants
A casino without slot machines? That’s a gamble that Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder might be willing to take. Langfelder has been pushing aldermen to get behind a resolution expressing support for a casino license for Springfield, but the idea has run into resistance from bar and restaurant owners who fear a casino would cut into the money they make from video slots. Langfelder will meet again with the bar and restaurant group next week, but tells WMAY he would be willing to propose a casino that would focus on sports betting and table games like poker and blackjack, without video slot machines.
wmay.com
DHS Complains About Litigation Over Inmates; County Pushes Back
A state agency that’s facing multiple contempt of court hearings for failing to place jail inmates in appropriate mental health settings says the numerous court cases filed by Sangamon County are making the situation worse, not better. But county officials say going to court is their only option to hold the Illinois Department of Human Services accountable.
Herald & Review
Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois
NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
wlds.com
Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting
An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
wmay.com
Ansar Shrine Circus Coming to BOS Center
If you’re looking for a fun time come join us at the Bank of Springfield Center on Nov 11th, 12th, and 13th for the Ansar Shrine 75th Annual Circus!. Ticket Info : Adults $15 and Children (ages 2-12) $8. All performances are General Admission, no reserved seating. 13 years...
wmay.com
CNN Sports Anchor, Springfield Native Fred Hickman Dies At 66
A veteran broadcaster who worked at Channel 20 in Springfield before gaining national fame on CNN and ESPN has died. Fred Hickman was a Springfield native and a Southeast High School graduate. After working in radio and TV locally, he became a popular co-anchor on the CNN show “Sports Tonight,” along with the late Nick Charles, who had also worked at Channel 20. Hickman would later join ESPN and was the first main anchor on the New York Yankees sports network called “YES.”
wmay.com
SEA: New Contract Helps To Address School Safety, Security Issues
The head of Springfield’s teachers’ union says the new contract with District 186 goes a long way to address some of the concerns about safety and security in school buildings. The contract calls for the use of crisis intervention teams to help teachers and adult staff, as well...
wmay.com
Fate Of Free Metered Parking Downtown Still Up In The Air
You can park free at downtown Springfield meters through the end of the year… but after that, it’s still anybody’s guess. Springfield suspended paid metered parking at the start of the pandemic. Mayor Jim Langfelder says the main point of requiring people to plug meters is to keep vehicles from taking up spaces all day, allowing more cars to come and go. But he says with the pandemic and fewer state workers downtown, that hasn’t been a priority.
wmay.com
SPD Report Finds No Indication Of On-The-Job Misconduct By Ex-Cop Linked To Racist Posts [LINK]
A review by Springfield police finds that a former cop who posted racist and anti-Semitic content online did not appear to engage in biased and prejudicial conduct on the job. Springfield police and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office undertook the review after Aaron Nichols abruptly resigned last April when he was confronted with evidence of the disturbing material posted under assumed screen names. The review found that Nichols did receive some bigoted content through his official email, but did not send such material through his department account. Body cam footage and traffic stop data did not reveal any patterns of discrimination, and State’s Attorney Dan Wright says after a review of Nichols’s case files, he did not find evidence to support charges of official misconduct or other offenses.
