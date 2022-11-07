A casino without slot machines? That’s a gamble that Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder might be willing to take. Langfelder has been pushing aldermen to get behind a resolution expressing support for a casino license for Springfield, but the idea has run into resistance from bar and restaurant owners who fear a casino would cut into the money they make from video slots. Langfelder will meet again with the bar and restaurant group next week, but tells WMAY he would be willing to propose a casino that would focus on sports betting and table games like poker and blackjack, without video slot machines.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO