Massachusetts State

Boston

Here are the races that made history in Massachusetts

“We have shattered glass ceilings tonight,” Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell told supporters. Massachusetts marked a historic moment on Tuesday night as Maura Healey became the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor in the Bay State. But Healey wasn’t the only one who made history Tuesday: Attorney...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Full Election Results and Projected Winners

WORCESTER - Of 110,357 registered voters Worcester, 41,850 ballots city residents cast ballots in the 2022 election, a turnout of 38%. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, Attorney General Maura Healey is the first woman elected Governor in Massachusetts. The race was projected for Healey shortly after polls closed. Most races across...
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4

WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
WOBURN, MA
FUN 107

Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election

Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Kamala Harris rallies Democrats in Roxbury

Vice President Kamala Harris joined gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey and candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll at a Roxbury rally Nov. 2 to support the Democratic ticket and to get out the vote. The event, held at Roxbury Community College’s Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, was also a show...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 8th Hampden District (Shirley Arriaga vs. Sean Goonan)

Democrat Shirley Arriaga and independent Sean Goonan are running against each other to represent the Eighth Hampden District seat in the state House of Representatives. Arriaga is a U.S. Air Force veteran and former health and physical education teacher at Chicopee High School. She has stated that she plans to make sure that the Student Opportunity Act continues to be funded. She also plans to fight to make sure the city has enough money to replace the old Anna E. Barry School.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl Make Final Push for Votes

Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl made their final pitches to voters Monday, each hoping they've done enough campaigning to get the votes they need. At her first stop on her last full day on the campaign trail, Healey learned how to put together the house special at the Meridian Market in East Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA

