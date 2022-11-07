Read full article on original website
New representation in the State House for western Massachusetts
Next term, there will be a host of new and old faces when it comes to who will be representing the western part of the state.
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
Here are the races that made history in Massachusetts
“We have shattered glass ceilings tonight,” Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell told supporters. Massachusetts marked a historic moment on Tuesday night as Maura Healey became the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor in the Bay State. But Healey wasn’t the only one who made history Tuesday: Attorney...
Worcester Full Election Results and Projected Winners
WORCESTER - Of 110,357 registered voters Worcester, 41,850 ballots city residents cast ballots in the 2022 election, a turnout of 38%. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, Attorney General Maura Healey is the first woman elected Governor in Massachusetts. The race was projected for Healey shortly after polls closed. Most races across...
homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
Massachusetts passes Ballot Question 1 (Millionaire’s tax), AP says
A constitutional amendment which will tax Massachusetts’ wealthiest residents passed in Tuesday’s election. The constitutional amendment, commonly referred to as either the Fair Share Amendment or the millionaire’s tax, will place a 4% surtax on all income over $1 million. Revenues from the tax will be put toward transportation and education projects.
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election
Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
baystatebanner.com
Kamala Harris rallies Democrats in Roxbury
Vice President Kamala Harris joined gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey and candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll at a Roxbury rally Nov. 2 to support the Democratic ticket and to get out the vote. The event, held at Roxbury Community College’s Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, was also a show...
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
This was Maura Healey’s message for the country in her first post-election CNN interview
“Representation matters and seeing is believing, and I hope that my election will affirm in those young people this idea, so important, that they can be anything they want to be.”. The day after her historic win in the gubernatorial race, Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healy spoke about the significance of...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Governor (Maura Healey vs. Geoff Diehl)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for the corner, was poised to make history as the country’s first openly lesbian governor — and the first woman elected to the commonwealth’s top executive post. She...
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
bunewsservice.com
Jamaica Plain residents share why they voted in the Nov. 8 midterm elections
In-person voting for the 2022 midterm election is underway in Massachusetts. Residents voting in the Margarita Muñiz Academy in Jamaica Plain share their sentiments and hopes for election results. Of particular importance this year are the four questions on the ballot. Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, known as the Fair...
Here’s where the MassGOP stands after Tuesday’s election
"I think the Republican Party is underwater and will be for years to come right now," one longtime consultant said. When state lawmakers convene for a new legislative session next year, there will be approximately 26 Republicans out of the 200 total seats in both chambers of the State House.
Signs incorrectly saying voter ID required removed at Mass. polling sites
Signs telling voters they must show identification in order to vote were posted and then removed from some Massachusetts polling locations during Tuesday’s election, according to a non-partisan group that seeks to protect voting rights. Lawyers for Civil Rights staff attorney Jacob Love told MassLive Tuesday the group had...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Voters approve millionaires tax, retain driver’s license law for immigrants
MASSACHUSETTS VOTERS DELIVERED a double victory to two progressive causes on Tuesday, approving by narrow margins ballot questions to impose a new income tax surcharge on high earners and to retain a recently passed law that will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. The two high-profile ballot questions,...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 8th Hampden District (Shirley Arriaga vs. Sean Goonan)
Democrat Shirley Arriaga and independent Sean Goonan are running against each other to represent the Eighth Hampden District seat in the state House of Representatives. Arriaga is a U.S. Air Force veteran and former health and physical education teacher at Chicopee High School. She has stated that she plans to make sure that the Student Opportunity Act continues to be funded. She also plans to fight to make sure the city has enough money to replace the old Anna E. Barry School.
MAP: Here’s where voter turnout was strong – and weak – in RI
See where each city and town stands compared with four years ago.
nbcboston.com
Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl Make Final Push for Votes
Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl made their final pitches to voters Monday, each hoping they've done enough campaigning to get the votes they need. At her first stop on her last full day on the campaign trail, Healey learned how to put together the house special at the Meridian Market in East Boston.
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
