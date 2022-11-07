ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WGRZ TV

Yes, it’s normal for official results to come in after election night

Allegations of fraud and conspiracy have plagued elections for years. Some claims suggest because results don’t come in on election night, it could be evidence of election deception. As part of our reporting on the elections, VERIFY dug deeper into why it might take longer for the official result...
FLORIDA STATE
WGRZ TV

No, most people cannot vote online in U.S. federal elections

Election Day is underway for the 2022 midterm elections, in which every member of the House of Representatives, 35 Senators and countless state officials are on the ballot across the country. Many people are heading to their polling place, or have already voted through mail-in or absentee ballots. But many...
COLORADO STATE
WGRZ TV

Pa. Senate race | Fetterman vs. Oz

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Like the state's governor's race, Pennsylvania's senate race is one that's receiving nationwide attention; the outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the United States Senate. Thirty-five of 100 seats are up for election, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

US election outcome unlikely to impact fight against climate change: experts

Despite Republicans' gains in the US midterm elections this week, they are unlikely to knock President Joe Biden's existing climate policies off course, experts say, highlighting the importance of individual state regulations. Nevertheless, around half of the country's states will be led by Republicans after the midterm election. ube/rle/fb/caw
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session

WASHINGTON – Congress returns to Capitol Hill and a lengthy to-do list next week, following a six-week midterm elections break that saw Democrats outperform expectations and Republicans barely inch toward the U.S. House majority. On the agenda are same-sex marriage legislation, a huge defense bill, changes in how presidential electoral votes are counted and more. […] The post Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
FLORIDA STATE

