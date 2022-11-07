Read full article on original website
Related
WGRZ TV
Yes, it’s normal for official results to come in after election night
Allegations of fraud and conspiracy have plagued elections for years. Some claims suggest because results don’t come in on election night, it could be evidence of election deception. As part of our reporting on the elections, VERIFY dug deeper into why it might take longer for the official result...
WGRZ TV
No, most people cannot vote online in U.S. federal elections
Election Day is underway for the 2022 midterm elections, in which every member of the House of Representatives, 35 Senators and countless state officials are on the ballot across the country. Many people are heading to their polling place, or have already voted through mail-in or absentee ballots. But many...
WGRZ TV
Yes, some forms of slavery are still technically legal in most US states
Slavery may sound like an issue of the past, but the topic was on the ballot in five states — Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Vermont and Louisiana — during the 2022 midterm election. On Election Day, a post on Twitter went viral, announcing that slavery had officially been banned...
WGRZ TV
Old video claiming to show Republican voter turned away at polling place resurfaces on Election Day
A video posted to Twitter claims to show a Republican voter being turned away at a polling place. One tweet posted on Election Day, Nov. 8, says “it’s happening … imagine that you can vote if your [sic] a #Democrat but not if your [sic] #Republican” and shows an alleged exchange between an apparent voter and a poll worker.
WGRZ TV
Yes, it’s legal in most states for organizations to offer free or discounted rides to the polls
In 2016, the Pew Research Center found that 3% of voters said they did not vote because of transportation issues. A Harvard study from 2020 also found that lack of car access on Election Day “creates the largest hindrance to voting for those people who live farther from the polls, for young voters, and for non-white voters.”
WGRZ TV
Pa. Senate race | Fetterman vs. Oz
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Like the state's governor's race, Pennsylvania's senate race is one that's receiving nationwide attention; the outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the United States Senate. Thirty-five of 100 seats are up for election, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority,...
Trump says Florida Gov. DeSantis is an 'average governor,' takes credit for first term victory
Trump has shared that he's announcing something on November 15, widely believed to be his campaign launch.
US election outcome unlikely to impact fight against climate change: experts
Despite Republicans' gains in the US midterm elections this week, they are unlikely to knock President Joe Biden's existing climate policies off course, experts say, highlighting the importance of individual state regulations. Nevertheless, around half of the country's states will be led by Republicans after the midterm election. ube/rle/fb/caw
Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session
WASHINGTON – Congress returns to Capitol Hill and a lengthy to-do list next week, following a six-week midterm elections break that saw Democrats outperform expectations and Republicans barely inch toward the U.S. House majority. On the agenda are same-sex marriage legislation, a huge defense bill, changes in how presidential electoral votes are counted and more. […] The post Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida's coast wondered when, or if, they can ever return to their homes. Parts...
Comments / 0