PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parked cars line both sides of Stanton Avenue in Stanton Heights.But soon, cyclists will claim a lane. Neighbors called KDKA hoping for a compromise."It's so much more convenient to park in front of your house to take groceries out and things like that," resident William McCord said.McCord said he hopped on the community planning Zoom and tried to stay on top of the project information, but when the white lines popped up in front of his house, he realized he must have misunderstood.He's parked directly in front of his house on Stanton Avenue for 24 years until...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO