wtae.com
Source: Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Brighton Heights home
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon along Hybla Street near Bainton Street. Sky 4 video shows flames shooting out of the roof. A source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reporter Marcie Cipriani a firefighter suffered an...
Pittsburgh house fire under investigation
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Firefighters were sent to Hybla Street and Bainton Street in Brighton Heights around 2 p.m. Thursday. Channel 11 learned about 20 firefighters battled flames for two hours. A woman who lives on the first floor was...
wtae.com
One person dead after apparent home invasion in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and another is headed to the hospital after an apparent home invasion in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. First responders were on the scene at a home in the 100 block of Zara Street. Watch the video above for the latest at the...
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after home invasion in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and another has been taken to a hospital after a home invasion in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Police and medics were called to the 100 block of Zara Street in Knoxville at around 3:53 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found an unresponsive man with apparent...
One person injured in violent Downtown Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash occurred at the intersection of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard near the off-ramp from the Parkway East.First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The Pittsburgh Public Safety department's Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene to investigate.
Police investigate 2 incidents overnight in Allegheny County; At least 1 injured
Officers were seen investigating two Allegheny County locations about a mile from each other overnight. They were first called to Blondies Food and Spirits on Allegheny Boulevard in Verona around 11 p.m. Thursday. We saw investigators uncover a bullet shell casing at that location, and emergency dispatchers tell us one...
wtae.com
North Versailles hit-and-run leads to car smashing into a home
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A car crashed into a home Thursday in North Versailles after a police chase. Witnesses say police were checking on a man who was sleeping in a car when he woke up and took off. He then blew through the stop sign at the intersection...
New bike lane causes parking confusion for residents in Stanton Heights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parked cars line both sides of Stanton Avenue in Stanton Heights.But soon, cyclists will claim a lane. Neighbors called KDKA hoping for a compromise."It's so much more convenient to park in front of your house to take groceries out and things like that," resident William McCord said.McCord said he hopped on the community planning Zoom and tried to stay on top of the project information, but when the white lines popped up in front of his house, he realized he must have misunderstood.He's parked directly in front of his house on Stanton Avenue for 24 years until...
wtae.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes Pa. Turnpike lanes between Beaver Valley and Cranberry
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: One lane has reopened but there are significant traffic delays in the area of the crash, the turnpike said. PREVIOUS: All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are blocked due to a crash between Exit 13 (Beaver Valley) and Exit 28 (Cranberry) on Friday morning, according to a turnpike alert.
Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
1 injured when vehicle crashes into pole in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole overnight in the area of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. EMS transported the person, who was in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Taco Bell manager fatally shoots employee after fight at work, Harrison man dies
A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before following him to a Scott Township business and fatally shooting him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at Cochran and Greentree roads in Scott Township at 12:07 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business
An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
Family of man killed in incident at Walmart in Beaver County speaks out, demands answers
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Tears stream down the faces of Ken Vinyard’s family members, just days after his death. “He loved his daughter Crimson, who was named after the (Alabama) Crimson Tide. She was the love of his life. Nobody loved a kid more than him,” said Marcy Beatty, Vinyard’s fiance.
Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh
A man is dead after being fatally shot in Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening. Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said Zone 3 officers were dispatched for two Shotspotter alerts shortly after 8:30 p.m. One alert was along the 200 block of Wilbur Street, and the other was along the 1000 block...
Repeat offender apprehended in Elliott homicide
Pittsburgh police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with an Oct. 1 homicide in the city’s Elliott neighborhood. Donte Brewer, of Pittsburgh, was apprehended Wednesday by Pittsburgh police and U.S. Marshalls Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in the shooting death of Carrington Keys, 41, in Elliott. He is charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and firearms violations, police said.
At least 1 injured in Washington County ATV crash
At least one person was injured in an ATV crash in Washington County Thursday. The crash occurred off Snee Road in Union Township. Members of the Library Volunteer Fire Company assisted Finleyville and Elrama departments with the rescue of a male around 6 p.m. An official from Elrama told Channel...
wtae.com
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Allegheny County
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans. It’s a startling find that has the attention of McCandless Township officials. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his...
