Why Andy Reid interrupted Travis Kelce’s post-game interview after Chiefs beat Titans
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis
The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
L.B. Landry forfeits opening football playoff game against Vandebilt Catholic
The L.B. Landry football season ended with a forfeit loss to Vandebilt Catholic in the opening round of the Division II select playoffs. The Bucs were scheduled to open the playoffs Friday at Behrman Stadium. As a result, No. 19 Vandebilt (4-6) advanced to face No. 3 De La Salle...
Victory Friday takeaways: Panthers’ Steve Wilks dishes on open-ended QB situation, injuries
Following the Carolina Panthers’ 25-15 win against the Atlanta Falcons, interim head coach Steve Wilks spoke to the media about his plan at quarterback.
Forecast: Misery loves company so Saints fans should root for rivals to struggle
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints 2022 season is off the rails, in the ditch, and on fire. It hasn't gone at all like we hoped or expected. The Saints are still only one game out of first in the horrible, laughable, lovable and sad NFC South, but never has trailing by just one game felt like so gigantic a gap.
