Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Takeoff’s Funeral To Be Held At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Takeoff will be laid to rest in his hometown of Atlanta. According to WSBTV, the Migos rapper’s funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 11.  Jesse Curney III, a local ATL pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to the news outlet that he would lead the service’s eulogy.More from VIBE.comTakeoff's Music Sees Spike In Popularity After His DeathDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second DateGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him Takeoff died at 28. The Georgian rapper, née Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Fan Had 3-Word Message After Throwing Can At Ted Cruz

United States Senator Ted Cruz didn't receive the warmest welcome during his appearance at the Houston Astros' World Series parade on Monday. The Texas government official was hit by a White Claw can as fans booed him down the street. The thrower of the can, 33-year-old Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, was arrested for the crime.
