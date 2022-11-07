November 9, 2022 – Louisa Police are asking for your help in identifying the person that was driving the vehicle in the pictures. It was a black Dodge Charger or Challenger. Male subject was driving, vehicle is believed to be around a 2015-2020 model. Vehicle has a temp tag that starts with “Q”. If you have any information on who the driver was, please contact Det. Hunter James at 606-638-4058 or hjames@louisapd.org.

LOUISA, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO