WSAZ
Several brush fires burning, threatening structures in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to contain several brush fires Wednesday in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman. Sigman tells WSAZ.com at least two fires are burning near Brounland Road and flames are visible on each side of the mountain...
UPDATE: Woman dies in hit and run in Lincoln County
UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police said the woman struck by the vehicle has died. Troopers said Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., died from her injuries at CAMC General. They said the driver of the vehicle took off after the accident. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information […]
WSAZ
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the abdomen, deputies say. They say the incident appears to have been accidental. It...
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
WSAZ
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
Man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating. Deputies say the man has serious, but not life-threatening […]
WSAZ
Charges dismissed against kidnapping suspect
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of abducting a woman from near a gas station in West Huntington, the Cabell County Magistrate Clerk’s office said Wednesday. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, of Huntington, was released from jail, and the kidnapping charges against him were...
Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio. Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday. Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are […]
Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire
HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County said it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
wymt.com
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
wymt.com
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person killed in a crash in Martin County. Chris Todd tells WYMT the victim is Wanda Davis, 58, of Inez. She was pronounced dead just before 9:45 a.m. We are still working to learn the names and...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton man killed by train
An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train. Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary. The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37,...
WSAZ
Person killed, others injured in crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
PHOTOS: Deputies in West Virginia seeking suspect(s) responsible for illegal Mingo Co. dump
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) responsible for an illegal dump in the area. The dump is located on Devil Anse Drive between Matewan and Edgarton (also known as Delorme). Photos show items the person(s) unlawfully threw away at the site, the Sheriff’s Office says. Those […]
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING PERSON
November 9, 2022 – Louisa Police are asking for your help in identifying the person that was driving the vehicle in the pictures. It was a black Dodge Charger or Challenger. Male subject was driving, vehicle is believed to be around a 2015-2020 model. Vehicle has a temp tag that starts with “Q”. If you have any information on who the driver was, please contact Det. Hunter James at 606-638-4058 or hjames@louisapd.org.
Small fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville. The call came into dispatch at 1:23 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was small, and they believe crews are close to finishing up at the scene. Responders include Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department […]
wymt.com
At least one dead, three injured in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez. We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
Detectives take stand in pre-trial of West Virginia teen accused of slaying family
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The teen accused of killing four of his family members had a pre-trial hearing this morning where prosecutors called two Kanawha County Detectives to the stand. Gavin Smith is being charged with the murders of his mother, stepfather, and two brothers in Elkview in December of 2020. Prosecutors called Detective […]
West Virginia D.P. Dough employee struck by stray bullet dies
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man struck by a stray bullet while working at D.P. Dough in Huntington has died. According to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, Joseph Bryan died on Sunday morning. Watkins says that Huntington PD will meet with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office later this week to discuss more possible charges in the […]
