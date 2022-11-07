ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

WSAZ

Several brush fires burning, threatening structures in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to contain several brush fires Wednesday in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman. Sigman tells WSAZ.com at least two fires are burning near Brounland Road and flames are visible on each side of the mountain...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Woman dies in hit and run in Lincoln County

UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police said the woman struck by the vehicle has died. Troopers said Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., died from her injuries at CAMC General. They said the driver of the vehicle took off after the accident. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the abdomen, deputies say. They say the incident appears to have been accidental. It...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating. Deputies say the man has serious, but not life-threatening […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Charges dismissed against kidnapping suspect

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of abducting a woman from near a gas station in West Huntington, the Cabell County Magistrate Clerk’s office said Wednesday. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, of Huntington, was released from jail, and the kidnapping charges against him were...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire

HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County said it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Forest fires reported in several counties across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Ironton man killed by train

An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train. Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary. The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37,...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Person killed, others injured in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING PERSON

November 9, 2022 – Louisa Police are asking for your help in identifying the person that was driving the vehicle in the pictures. It was a black Dodge Charger or Challenger. Male subject was driving, vehicle is believed to be around a 2015-2020 model. Vehicle has a temp tag that starts with “Q”. If you have any information on who the driver was, please contact Det. Hunter James at 606-638-4058 or hjames@louisapd.org.
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead, three injured in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT it happened Tuesday morning outside of Inez. We’re told the car left Highway 908 near Turkey Creek and hit a tree. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia D.P. Dough employee struck by stray bullet dies

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man struck by a stray bullet while working at D.P. Dough in Huntington has died. According to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, Joseph Bryan died on Sunday morning. Watkins says that Huntington PD will meet with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office later this week to discuss more possible charges in the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

