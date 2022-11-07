Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Sheriff talks about new unit to curb crime and released SLED crime numbers
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Crime never takes a day off and Sheriff Hobart Lewis said they are always looking at new ways to make Greenville county safer. Enter the sheriff's office's new uniform patrol violent crime unit. So we assigned folks in a specific area to go work and specific...
WYFF4.com
Greenville man, who shot victim in head, sentenced to prison, solicitor says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville man was sentenced to prison after 2018 shooting, according to a news release from the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office. Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Quavon Deshay Edmunds, 26, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a shooting at the intersection of Rutherford Road and North Main Street on Feb. 7, 2018.
Laurens Police respond to arrest video circulating on social media
Shortly after the arrest, a 43-second video of the incident circulated on Facebook. Grounsell showed that video to 7NEWS. It shows the officer push Ortiz to the ground but does not show what led up to that moment.
FOX Carolina
Missing woman’s ex accused of killing current girlfriend and baby, family tells Fox News
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on woman who was reported missing in 2020 - and now her family is speaking out after they say her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case. Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old,...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
Man arrested after bodies of baby and woman reported missing found in South Carolina
MARIETTA, S.C. — A man was arrested Thursday after two bodies were found in a Slater-Marietta home, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to WYFF, the Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of a woman who had been reported missing and the body of a “recently-born” baby Wednesday evening.
FOX Carolina
Upstate high school student charged for reportedly stealing valuables
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was recently taken into custody for allegedly breaking into a safe and stealing multiple valuable items. Deputies said 18-year-old John Ehren Hattenstein was taken into custody this morning at Walhalla High School, where he is...
FOX Carolina
Hospital and schools in Asheville lock down after reports of person with gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a person with a gun was in the parking deck at Mission Hospital this afternoon. Officers said they responded to Mission Hospital at around 1 p.m. and began searching for the person with a gun....
wspa.com
Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville …. A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. Let’s Eat...
FOX Carolina
Armed suspect caught shortly after bank robbery in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon shortly after he reportedly robbed a bank at gunpoint. Officers said the suspect, Paul Day, went into a PNC Bank on O Henry Avenue at around 4:25 p.m. and demanded money...
Deadline for flagpole along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Thursday marks the last day a flagpole in Spartanburg County has until it has to be lowered or taken down.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County District 3 to install weapons detection system in every school
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate school district is adding another layer of security to all of its schools. Spartanburg County School District 3 joins several other school districts in the Upstate in installing weapons detection systems. Deputy Superintendent Rodney Goode says the idea has been in the works for...
FOX Carolina
FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville
Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
WYFF4.com
Oconee County teen arrested at school, charged with stealing guns from relative, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. — An Upstate teen was arrested at his school Thursday morning after investigators said he broke into a relative's safe and stole guns, jewelry and other items, deputies said. Jimmy Watt, with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, said John Ehren Hattenstein, 18, of Westminster, was arrested at...
counton2.com
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged
UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
FOX Carolina
Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
FOX Carolina
Suspect appears in court after mother, newborn found dead
Bell's Crossing Elementary says 'thank you' to veterans over breakfast. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. West Greenville artist gets support from community after devastating fire. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes two new K9s
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office has officially introduced two bloodhound tracking canines Tank and Lily.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are helping the U.S. Marshals search for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect,...
