Greenville County, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenville man, who shot victim in head, sentenced to prison, solicitor says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville man was sentenced to prison after 2018 shooting, according to a news release from the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office. Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Quavon Deshay Edmunds, 26, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a shooting at the intersection of Rutherford Road and North Main Street on Feb. 7, 2018.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate high school student charged for reportedly stealing valuables

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was recently taken into custody for allegedly breaking into a safe and stealing multiple valuable items. Deputies said 18-year-old John Ehren Hattenstein was taken into custody this morning at Walhalla High School, where he is...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Armed suspect caught shortly after bank robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon shortly after he reportedly robbed a bank at gunpoint. Officers said the suspect, Paul Day, went into a PNC Bank on O Henry Avenue at around 4:25 p.m. and demanded money...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville

FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
counton2.com

South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect appears in court after mother, newborn found dead

Suspect appears in court after mother, newborn found dead
GREENVILLE, SC

