Juelz Santana has opened up about how the Diplomats’ relationship with Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records came to an end. “The world pretty much saw a lot of the tension that was going on,” the 40-year-old said when asked about what led Dipset to leave the label after the release of Cam’ron’s Purple Haze. “Jay and Cam never really… I’m not gonna say ‘got along,’ because it’s like a weird word, ‘never got along.’ Like, we not like kids, but they had a funny relationship. They never really clicked and meshed too well to where it felt like we were truly Roc-A-Fella artists, if that makes sense. Dame [Dash] always showed us that love. … We just never felt like we were truly welcome over there.”

1 DAY AGO