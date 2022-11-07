Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Wizkid Delivers New Album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ f/ Don Toliver, Skepta, Shenseea, and More
Wizkid has dropped off his fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego via Starboy, Sony Music International, and RCA Records. The offering boasts features from Don Toliver, Skepta, Shenseea, Skillibeng, and more. Prior to the release, the Nigerian singer shared the songs “Money & Love” and “Bad to Me.”
Jennifer Aniston Slams Rumors Brad Pitt ‘Left’ Her Because She ‘Wouldn’t Give Him a Kid’: ‘I Don’t Have Anything to Hide’
Not here for it. Jennifer Aniston shut down claims about what led to the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt. During an interview with Allure, which was published on Wednesday, November 9, the actress, 53, called out a narrative about her being “selfish” in her relationship with Pitt, 58.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Complex
‘Why TF Are You Still Wearing Yeezy?’ Kanye West-Inspired Instagram Fashion Influencers Explain
Ivan Arroyo immigrated to Dallas, Texas from Mexico when he was 6 years old. For the past 10 years he’s been protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was launched by the Obama administration in 2012 to protect children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Since 2008, the 31-year-old has grown an affinity for Kanye West’s style, and it shows. His Instagram, @ivansrevenge, is filled with pictures of him wearing Yeezy pieces from head to toe (Ye follows the account).
Complex
Judge Judy Says Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared to Death’ of Her When They Were Neighbors
Judge Judy and Justin Bieber were once neighbors, and their relationship wasn’t exactly friendly. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the TV staple said the singer was scared of her when she talked openly about his run-ins with the law, namely his 2014 DUI. “He’s scared to death...
Complex
Julia Fox Says Acting Prospects Changed After Dating Kanye: ‘I’m Not Getting as Many Offers as I Was Before’
Julia Fox is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her acting career. During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata, the Uncut Gems alum admitted that her fling with Ye didn’t exactly help her acting prospects. “After the big relationship, I...
Millie Bobby Brown Said Finn Wolfhard From "Stranger Things" Is A "Lousy" Kisser And Hasn't Improved In This Hilariously Awkward Lie Detector Test Interview
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
Complex
SoFaygo Drops Debut Album ‘Pink Heartz’ f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Gunna, and More
Rising Atlanta rapper SoFaygo has dropped his highly anticipated debut album Pink Heartz. The “Hell Yeah” rapper’s first full-length has some star-studded guests, boasting appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Don Toliver, Ken Carson, and DJ Khaled. It’s also got production from Pharrell on “Took Off,” alongside some work that sounds more typical of Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records imprint, to which he’s signed.
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
Black Star Announces NYC Show After ‘SNL’ Debut
Black Star is booked and busy. The duo of Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def and Talib Kweli have announced a last-minute show in New York City, days after they make their Saturday Night Live debut. The Brooklyn duo will be the musical guests of the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of SNL on Saturday, November 12. Then […] The post Black Star Announces NYC Show After ‘SNL’ Debut appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Reese Witherspoon Shares Incredibly Relatable Snacking Situation in New Video
Even Reese Witherspoon can't resist a good doughnut—the whole thing, not just half. The Morning Show star, 46, was the definition of relatable in a new Instagram video, where she only eats one half of her doughnut, even though we all know she's coming back for that second half in no time.
22 People Who I Know For A FACT Regret Literally Every Single Decision They Made Last Week
Folks, it's not what you want. Not what you want at all.
18 People Who Messed Up Thanksgiving Sooo Badly, They'll Never Be Asked To Host Again
I'm just thankful I wasn't there.
Complex
Juelz Santana Reflects on How Jay-Z and Cam’ron ‘Never Really Clicked and Meshed Too Well’
Juelz Santana has opened up about how the Diplomats’ relationship with Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records came to an end. “The world pretty much saw a lot of the tension that was going on,” the 40-year-old said when asked about what led Dipset to leave the label after the release of Cam’ron’s Purple Haze. “Jay and Cam never really… I’m not gonna say ‘got along,’ because it’s like a weird word, ‘never got along.’ Like, we not like kids, but they had a funny relationship. They never really clicked and meshed too well to where it felt like we were truly Roc-A-Fella artists, if that makes sense. Dame [Dash] always showed us that love. … We just never felt like we were truly welcome over there.”
Complex
Best New Canadian Tracks of the Week: Just John, David Strickland, Janette King
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. With an instrumental reminiscent to a horror movie’s backing soundtrack, Toronto’s DillanPonders’ barely takes a moment to breath as he flows effortlessly atop the BVB-produced tune.
Complex
DRAM Shares New Album ‘What Had Happened Was...’ f/ BJ the Chicago Kid
DRAM has shared his latest album What Had Happened Was… via his new indie label WAVER Records. The project features BJ the Chicago Kid and includes production from Chiiild, Spiff, Poseidon, John Scherer, Rory Farrell of the New Rory & Mal podcast, and more. Alongside What Had Happened Was…,...
Complex
Netflix Taps Chris Rock for First Stand-Up Special to Livestream Globally
Netflix is turning to Chris Rock to accomplish something the streamer has never offered: a stand-up special broadcast live. “Chris Rock is about to make history as the first artist to perform LIVE on Netflix!” read a tweet shared Thursday, noting it’ll “premiere live—globally—in early 2023.”
Complex
A24 Shares Teaser Trailer for Brendan Fraser-Starring ‘The Whale’ From Director Darren Aronofsky
A24 has shared the first glimpse at Darren Aronofsky’s Brendan Fraser-starring The Whale. The minute-long teaser trailer includes shots of main character Charlie (Fraser) interspersed with moments of his home, the beach, and his 17-year-old daughter played by Sadie Sink. “Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable...
Complex
Brockhampton Shares Video for “The Ending” From Final Album
Not long after Brockhampton announced their final studio album The Family, the group shared the dramatic video for new song “The Ending.”. Directed by Joshuah Melnick, the visual for the track features Kevin Abstract drunkenly overstaying his welcome at a grimy bar before he’s dragged out by security. The final shot of the video shows the rest of the band happily hanging out in the bar, with Joba and Bearface playing pool.
Comments / 0