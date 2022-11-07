ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Complex

‘Why TF Are You Still Wearing Yeezy?’ Kanye West-Inspired Instagram Fashion Influencers Explain

Ivan Arroyo immigrated to Dallas, Texas from Mexico when he was 6 years old. For the past 10 years he’s been protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was launched by the Obama administration in 2012 to protect children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Since 2008, the 31-year-old has grown an affinity for Kanye West’s style, and it shows. His Instagram, @ivansrevenge, is filled with pictures of him wearing Yeezy pieces from head to toe (Ye follows the account).
DALLAS, TX
Complex

SoFaygo Drops Debut Album ‘Pink Heartz’ f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Gunna, and More

Rising Atlanta rapper SoFaygo has dropped his highly anticipated debut album Pink Heartz. The “Hell Yeah” rapper’s first full-length has some star-studded guests, boasting appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Don Toliver, Ken Carson, and DJ Khaled. It’s also got production from Pharrell on “Took Off,” alongside some work that sounds more typical of Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records imprint, to which he’s signed.
Complex

Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams

Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

Black Star Announces NYC Show After ‘SNL’ Debut

Black Star is booked and busy. The duo of Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def and Talib Kweli have announced a last-minute show in New York City, days after they make their Saturday Night Live debut. The Brooklyn duo will be the musical guests of the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of SNL on Saturday, November 12. Then […] The post Black Star Announces NYC Show After ‘SNL’ Debut appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Juelz Santana Reflects on How Jay-Z and Cam’ron ‘Never Really Clicked and Meshed Too Well’

Juelz Santana has opened up about how the Diplomats’ relationship with Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records came to an end. “The world pretty much saw a lot of the tension that was going on,” the 40-year-old said when asked about what led Dipset to leave the label after the release of Cam’ron’s Purple Haze. “Jay and Cam never really… I’m not gonna say ‘got along,’ because it’s like a weird word, ‘never got along.’ Like, we not like kids, but they had a funny relationship. They never really clicked and meshed too well to where it felt like we were truly Roc-A-Fella artists, if that makes sense. Dame [Dash] always showed us that love. … We just never felt like we were truly welcome over there.”
Complex

Best New Canadian Tracks of the Week: Just John, David Strickland, Janette King

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. With an instrumental reminiscent to a horror movie’s backing soundtrack, Toronto’s DillanPonders’ barely takes a moment to breath as he flows effortlessly atop the BVB-produced tune.
Complex

DRAM Shares New Album ‘What Had Happened Was...’ f/ BJ the Chicago Kid

DRAM has shared his latest album What Had Happened Was… via his new indie label WAVER Records. The project features BJ the Chicago Kid and includes production from Chiiild, Spiff, Poseidon, John Scherer, Rory Farrell of the New Rory & Mal podcast, and more. Alongside What Had Happened Was…,...
Complex

Netflix Taps Chris Rock for First Stand-Up Special to Livestream Globally

Netflix is turning to Chris Rock to accomplish something the streamer has never offered: a stand-up special broadcast live. “Chris Rock is about to make history as the first artist to perform LIVE on Netflix!” read a tweet shared Thursday, noting it’ll “premiere live—globally—in early 2023.”
Complex

Brockhampton Shares Video for “The Ending” From Final Album

Not long after Brockhampton announced their final studio album The Family, the group shared the dramatic video for new song “The Ending.”. Directed by Joshuah Melnick, the visual for the track features Kevin Abstract drunkenly overstaying his welcome at a grimy bar before he’s dragged out by security. The final shot of the video shows the rest of the band happily hanging out in the bar, with Joba and Bearface playing pool.

