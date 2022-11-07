Coronavirus Watch: Flu-COVID combination vaccine is in the works

By this time next year, there may be one shot for both the flu and COVID-19.

Human trials are underway to assess the safety and efficacy of a flu-COVID combination vaccine. This week, Moderna finished enrolling trial participants while Pfizer and BioNTech aren't too far behind.

So, how would this work? Health reporter Adrianna Rodriguez has the details here.

It's Monday, and this is the Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's what's happening this week:

In Florida, COVID-19 has killed more people age 65 or older than in any other state in the U.S. Read more from The Palm Beach Post here.

may reduce the risk for long-term COVID symptoms, The New York Times reports, citing a new study. China is sticking to its "zero-COVID" policy. After a few days of international speculation that the country would relax COVID restrictions, officials said this weekend there would be no change .

An update from us: Starting this week, we'll be sending the Coronavirus Watch once a week on Mondays. And you'll be hearing more from me — the new health editor at USA TODAY.

— Rachel Aretakis, health editor

