ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula midterm elections are upon us, what you need to cast your ballot

By Hannah Hislop
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogUU4_0j22nadd00

MISSOULA - Election Day is upon us, and before you hit the polling places Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, make sure you come prepared to vote.

People will need a photo ID that shows their name and their photo. Voters who don’t have a photo ID can use their current utility bill, bank statement, voter confirmation card, or vehicle registration.

The following are acceptable forms of identification to vote:

  • Photo ID
  • Utility bill
  • Bank statement
  • Voter confirmation card
  • Vehicle registration
MTN News

The Missoula County Elections Center on Russell Street be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Recent court decisions in October ensure Election Day registration will be available to Montanans.

However, elections officials expect longer than normal wait times on Election Day.

Based on previous years, the wait time to register to vote on Election Day could be up to two hours long.

All voters in line by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be served.

Drop boxes will also be available for voters at the Missoula County Elections Center, the Missoula County Fairgrounds and Grey Wolf Peak Casino in Evaro.

It is too late to mail in a ballot as postmarks are not accepted.

The following information pertains to the Missoula County Election s Office:

  • Elections Center (at 140 N. Russell St in Missoula) will be open on Nov. 8, starting at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
  • It is too late to mail in a ballot
  • Drop boxes at Missoula County Elections Center and the Missoula County Fairgrounds are available until 8 p.m.
  • Drop boxes at the Grey Wolf Casino in Evaro are available until 8 p.m.
  • Find the nearest polling place to you at myvoterspagemt.com
MTN News

In an effort to combat human error, Missoula County Elections Office says they will pause tabulation at midnight and resume Wednesday at 10 a.m. if needed.

Another good reminder is to bundle up. It’s going to be cold and lines are expected to be long, so come prepared and patient.

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Missoula under emergency travel only

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties

MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real

Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy