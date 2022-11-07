ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

The Four Seasons Is Opening Its First Glamping Resort in Mexico Next Month

By Dana Givens
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvOmX_0j22lf7g00
Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

The Four Seasons is going deep into the heart of the forest for some glamping and wants to bring you along with the opening of its Naviva resort in Punta Mita, Mexico next month.

The property is the brand’s first adults-only tented camp resort in the Americas and it is spread across 47 acres of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Located just 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta airport, the brand-new accommodations feature 15 luxury tents for guests to feel like they are one with nature.

“Our location tucked in a cliffside forest creates the feeling of being disconnected in a faraway destination, when in reality, we’re only a short flight away from the US,” says Ronny Fernández, property resort manager, in a statement. “Our untamed natural setting organically encourages guests to embark on their own personal journeys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZaVu_0j22lf7g00
Bathroom Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

To ensure that all guests can bond with mother nature, the standalone tents feature an open-air design where the indoor and outdoor space flow into each other and the interior design accents the forest surrounding the property. Every tent has a living room and separate bedroom that leads out to the private plunge pool as well as a private deck and outdoor shower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7Jl7_0j22lf7g00
Bedroom Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

The resort offers experiences for guests ranging from Mexican coffee tastings to a sunset ritual with certified guides. Guests can also indulge in the array of wellness offerings including two spa pods tucked away in the forest, a traditional Mexican temazcal sweat lodge, an outdoor gym and a 575-foot private beach to practice yoga or a participate in a meditation session.

For food, the Copal restaurant encourages a communal gathering akin to a chef inviting you into their home and breakfast, lunch and dinner there are all inclusive for guests. For something more private, opt for a picnic on the beach or have some small bites and a cocktail by the pool.

Sounds like the perfect opportunity to get away for some peace and quiet.

Rates for tents start at $3,950 per night.

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

First Look: Inside Auberge’s Luxurious New Oceanfront Retreat in Mexico

Auberge Resorts Collection’s impressive portfolio of luxury hotels just got a little bigger. The noted hospitality outfit has just opened the doors to a breathtaking new resort on the Mexican coastline. Auberge now helms 24 properties across three different continents—not that we’re complaining. Susurros del Corazón is...
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction

Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
tripsavvy.com

Waldorf Astoria Opens Its First Cancun Resort—Here's What's Inside

Carretera Federal Libre 307 Cancun-Tulum 248+868 SM-36 MZ-1, L-1-01 UPE-1E, 77580 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico. Hilton is one step closer to its 100-property goal in Mexico with the opening of its newest plush resort, the Waldorf Astoria Cancun. Situated right behind a mangrove nature preserve and on a secluded beach,...
activebeat.com

The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

All-inclusive resorts may charge for premium drinks or food in addition to package pricing, so be sure to inquire about what is included in your chosen package. Most resorts have airline and tour operator representatives on-site to provide traveler assistance. Some resorts provide travelers with access to sister properties. Mexico...
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Thrillist

Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule

Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
Robb Report

Robb Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy