The Four Seasons Is Opening Its First Glamping Resort in Mexico Next Month

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

The Four Seasons is going deep into the heart of the forest for some glamping and wants to bring you along with the opening of its Naviva resort in Punta Mita, Mexico next month.

The property is the brand’s first adults-only tented camp resort in the Americas and it is spread across 47 acres of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Located just 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta airport, the brand-new accommodations feature 15 luxury tents for guests to feel like they are one with nature.

“Our location tucked in a cliffside forest creates the feeling of being disconnected in a faraway destination, when in reality, we’re only a short flight away from the US,” says Ronny Fernández, property resort manager, in a statement. “Our untamed natural setting organically encourages guests to embark on their own personal journeys.”

Bathroom Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

To ensure that all guests can bond with mother nature, the standalone tents feature an open-air design where the indoor and outdoor space flow into each other and the interior design accents the forest surrounding the property. Every tent has a living room and separate bedroom that leads out to the private plunge pool as well as a private deck and outdoor shower.

Bedroom Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

The resort offers experiences for guests ranging from Mexican coffee tastings to a sunset ritual with certified guides. Guests can also indulge in the array of wellness offerings including two spa pods tucked away in the forest, a traditional Mexican temazcal sweat lodge, an outdoor gym and a 575-foot private beach to practice yoga or a participate in a meditation session.

For food, the Copal restaurant encourages a communal gathering akin to a chef inviting you into their home and breakfast, lunch and dinner there are all inclusive for guests. For something more private, opt for a picnic on the beach or have some small bites and a cocktail by the pool.

Sounds like the perfect opportunity to get away for some peace and quiet.

Rates for tents start at $3,950 per night.