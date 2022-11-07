How much do you win from $1.9B Powerball?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot is nearing $2 billion . The next drawing is coming on Nov. 7, meaning numbers are still in play for who might take the prize home. 23 people have gotten close to winning, with a four-out-of-five match.

According to the Florida Lottery , Saturday’s draw had a 3X multiplier and the winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and a Powerball of 20 .

The jackpot is also a new record for Powerball, beating out 2016’s $1.586 billion prize.

With a jackpot of $1.9 billion, according to Florida Lottery, the take-home cash prize for Monday’s draw is $929.1 million, according to Powerball .

If you’re a Florida resident and lucky enough to win, you can either cash out at $585.3 million in a lump sum or take home $1.2 billion after federal taxes with the annuity option, according to USAMega.com , a site that calculates potential lottery wins.

Spreading out the winnings over 30 years means you’ll get about $40 million every year as a Florida resident. While everyone pays federal income taxes, Florida does not have a state income tax. In the United States, any income over $500,000 is taxed at 37%.

Winning the lottery is a run for luck. However, in Florida, you’re still more likely to be bitten by an alligator or get audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

Here’s a breakdown by USAMega for annual payouts if you win the current Powerball jackpot.

Year Gross Payment Federal Taxes State Taxes Net Payment 1 $28,597,727 $10,544,114 $0 $18,053,613 2 $30,027,613 $11,073,172 $0 $18,954,441 3 $31,528,993 $11,628,683 $0 $19,900,311 4 $33,105,444 $12,211,969 $0 $20,893,475 5 $34,760,715 $12,824,419 $0 $21,936,295 6 $36,498,751 $13,467,493 $0 $23,031,258 7 $38,323,690 $14,142,720 $0 $24,180,970 8 $40,239,874 $14,851,708 $0 $25,388,166 9 $42,251,868 $15,596,146 $0 $26,655,722 10 $44,364,460 $16,377,805 $0 $27,986,655 11 $46,582,684 $17,198,548 $0 $29,384,136 12 $48,911,818 $18,060,328 $0 $30,851,490 13 $51,357,409 $18,965,196 $0 $32,392,212 14 $53,925,279 $19,915,308 $0 $34,009,971 15 $56,621,543 $20,912,926 $0 $35,708,617 16 $59,452,621 $21,960,425 $0 $37,492,196 17 $62,425,251 $23,060,298 $0 $39,364,953 18 $65,546,514 $24,215,165 $0 $41,331,349 19 $68,823,839 $25,427,775 $0 $43,396,063 20 $72,265,031 $26,701,017 $0 $45,564,015 21 $75,878,282 $28,037,919 $0 $47,840,363 22 $79,672,197 $29,441,668 $0 $50,230,529 23 $83,655,807 $30,915,604 $0 $52,740,203 24 $87,838,596 $32,463,236 $0 $55,375,360 25 $92,230,526 $34,088,250 $0 $58,142,276 26 $96,842,054 $35,794,515 $0 $61,047,539 27 $101,684,156 $37,586,093 $0 $64,098,063 28 $106,768,363 $39,467,249 $0 $67,301,113 29 $112,106,781 $41,442,464 $0 $70,664,317 30 $117,712,121 $43,516,440 $0 $74,195,681 Total $1,900,000,004 $701,888,653 $0 $1,198,111,352 (Source: USAMega.com)

