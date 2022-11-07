PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction in a Pierre infant battery case. Tristan Larson was convicted in May of 2021 for Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery of an Infant. Records show he was watching his then-girlfriend’s toddler on April 16, 2020, when he shoved him “with enough force to cause the toddler to die two days later”. Larson appealed the murder conviction, arguing prosecutors should have been barred from using statements made to a detective with the Pierre Police Department. Larson received a life sentence for the murder count and 55 years for battery.

PIERRE, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO