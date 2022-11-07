Read full article on original website
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in death of 2-year-old
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction in a Pierre infant battery case. Tristan Larson was convicted in May of 2021 for Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery of an Infant. Records show he was watching his then-girlfriend’s toddler on April 16, 2020, when he shoved him “with enough force to cause the toddler to die two days later”. Larson appealed the murder conviction, arguing prosecutors should have been barred from using statements made to a detective with the Pierre Police Department. Larson received a life sentence for the murder count and 55 years for battery.
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, a Stanley County man has pleaded “not guilty” to 11 sex-related charges. Donnie Edwards, a 44-year-old man from Stanley County, has been charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree Rape, one count of Fourth Degree Rape, one count of Sexual Contact with a Child Under Sixteen, two counts of Aggravated Incest, and two counts of Incest.
Fort Pierre woman sentenced for Bank Embezzlement
A federal judge has determined the penalty for a 27 year old woman from Fort Pierre convicted of Bank Embezzlement. Bailey Ricketts was sentenced (Nov. 7, 2022) to one month in federal prison, followed by three months of home confinement, two years of supervised release, restitution in the amount of $38,135.43, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Latest models show snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been advertising a storm to move through the upper plains since last week. While some details need to be ironed out, it’s looking like winter will move in this week. We knew we couldn’t hold on to warm temperatures for too...
Pierre vs. Tea: The 11AA State Championship rematch
While all 7 state championships bring along their own interesting storylines, perhaps no match up is more intriguing than the showdown in 11AA between the Pierre Governors and the Tea Area Titans.
