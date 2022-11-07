Read full article on original website
WNDU
2 arrested after deadly shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in South Bend early Friday morning. South Bend Police Third Detail Officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
22 WSBT
Update: man killed in South Bend shooting
The South Bend Police Department says a 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning. Police found Lawrence Witzke on Vassar Avenue, just after 2AM. Within minutes of the shooting, officers were able to detain two suspects. They are now at the St. Joseph County Jail and are...
abc57.com
Suspect in shooting at Quality Inn taken into custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The man who is accused of shooting another man at the Quality Inn has been taken into custody. Dakota Vancamp has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Vancamp was charged on November 1...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police pursuit leads to criminal confinement charges
On Thursday, South Bend Police saw a vehicle disregard multiple stop signs near Linde Avenue and Kaley Street in South Bend around 1:20 p.m. Officers said they initiated a traffic stop but the suspect and vehicle did not stop, and police pursued the vehicle. The suspected vehicle traveled west on...
abc57.com
Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
‘We are devastated’: Chesterton teacher dead following 6-vehicle crash; speed blamed
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Chesterton middle school teacher died a following a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Portage. At around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles. Portage police believe a 42-year-old man, driving a gray Cadillac SUV, was traveling at “an […]
abc57.com
South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi at Cassopolis Road, Redfield Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Mason Township on Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street for the incident. According to deputies, a 51-year-old...
WNDU
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
abc57.com
South Bend Police recover fentanyl, cocaine from home on 27th Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit recovered a number of illegal substances from a home in the 700 block of S. 27th St. On Wednesday, police performed a search warrant on the home in relation to an investigation into possible drug activity in the area.
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are responding to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The...
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after police find large amount of drugs, 3 illegally-possessed guns
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Wednesday after serving a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of a large amount of drugs and three illegally possessed guns. The department’s Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) officers, along with its Uniform Patrol and ATF, executed a search...
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
abc57.com
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off East Michigan Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 9:41 a.m., dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
95.3 MNC
Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
22 WSBT
Three teenagers killed in Elkhart County crash
A crash in Elkhart County has left three teenagers dead, including a 14-year-old. Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a utility pole and rolled over on County Road 38, just west of County Road 17. Officials state all five occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and no...
