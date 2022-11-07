ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

WNDU

2 arrested after deadly shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in South Bend early Friday morning. South Bend Police Third Detail Officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: man killed in South Bend shooting

The South Bend Police Department says a 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning. Police found Lawrence Witzke on Vassar Avenue, just after 2AM. Within minutes of the shooting, officers were able to detain two suspects. They are now at the St. Joseph County Jail and are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Suspect in shooting at Quality Inn taken into custody

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The man who is accused of shooting another man at the Quality Inn has been taken into custody. Dakota Vancamp has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Vancamp was charged on November 1...
ROSELAND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police pursuit leads to criminal confinement charges

On Thursday, South Bend Police saw a vehicle disregard multiple stop signs near Linde Avenue and Kaley Street in South Bend around 1:20 p.m. Officers said they initiated a traffic stop but the suspect and vehicle did not stop, and police pursued the vehicle. The suspected vehicle traveled west on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash involving semi at Cassopolis Road, Redfield Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Mason Township on Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street for the incident. According to deputies, a 51-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are responding to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Missing man dies in car crash

A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
CASS COUNTY, MI
FOX59

Police: South Bend man found safe

UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off East Michigan Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 9:41 a.m., dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Three teenagers killed in Elkhart County crash

A crash in Elkhart County has left three teenagers dead, including a 14-year-old. Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a utility pole and rolled over on County Road 38, just west of County Road 17. Officials state all five occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and no...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

