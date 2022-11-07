UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]

