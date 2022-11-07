ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thisweekinworcester.com

Comments / 0

Related
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Public Schools Reviewing Emergency Protocols

WORCESTER - Superintendent of Worcester Public Schools (WPS) Dr. Rachel Monarrez wrote to families of students this week with an update on the process of reviewing and enhancing school safety measures. In the letter, Monarrez says all Worcester schools have completed individual safety plans which are available through the principal at each school.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Saint-Gobain transfers half of Worcester campus for redevelopment

WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint-Gobain, the manufacturing company once known as Norton Company, transferred almost half of its Worcester campus to the Worcester Business Development Corporation. The company has operated in Worcester for nearly 140 years. They currently employ more than 1,000 people in the city. Saint-Gobain announced Thursday it's conveyance...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

4 student-athletes at small Lynn school to play sports in college

LYNN – A group of student-athletes from St. Mary's School in Lynn marked a monumental moment in program history Wednesday when four of them signed letters of intent to play high-level collegiate sports.All four students from the small private high school signed their letters of intent college scholarships during a press conference.Three members of the school's girls basketball team will be playing at the college level. Niya Morgen will play at Bentley University, Kellyn Preira will join the Monmouth University team, and Yirsy Queliz plans to play for the Northeastern University women's basketball program.In addition, Jenna Chaplain signed a letter...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
northeastern.edu

After 5 years in military intelligence and 2 years at a monastery, he’ll graduate from Northeastern as an engineer

After 5 years in military intelligence and 2 years at a monastery, he’ll graduate from Northeastern as an engineer. Christian Etherton is an industrial engineering undergraduate at Northeastern, a one-time college dropout, and a former Army sergeant who followed five years in military intelligence with two years of working and living at a monastery.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process

Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
NATICK, MA
beckersasc.com

Brigham and Women's gastroenterologist honored by American Liver Foundation

David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, has received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022. Dr. Cohen is being recognized for his basic and translational liver disease research. For 30 years, he has researched non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. "I am both...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Framingham Elects First Latina State Representative; 3 of the 4 Seats in Framingham Held By Women

FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, November 7, the City of Framingham elected its first Latina State Representative. After winning a hard-fought primary election in September, Framingham School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa was unopposed in the final election yesterday. She will be the new state representative for the newly-created 6th Middlesex District...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male

LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
LOWELL, MA
high-profile.com

Ground Broken on Worcester Affordable Housing

Worcester, MA – Cranshaw Construction has officially broken ground on the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development at 120 Washington Street in Worcester. Cranshaw Construction celebrated the milestone alongside city elected officials, developer Boston Capital Development and architect Benoit Design at a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27. Speakers included Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista, Boston Capital Development Partner and Managing Director Rich Mazzocchi, and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

DPH Offers $75 Gift Card with Vaccination at Some Clinics

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering a $75 gift card to anyone who gets vaccinated at a participating clinic before Dec. 31, 2022. The monetary incentive is part of a new COVID-19 vaccine initiative program called, "Get Boosted," which intends to increase vaccine access in areas with the lowest COVID19 vaccination rates and areas with the highest BIPOC populations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich

IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
IPSWICH, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Ballot Question 5, explained

What is Question 5 on the Worcester election ballot?. Question 5 asks whether Worcester residents support approving the Community Preservation Act for the city. If passed, it will instate a 1.5% surcharge to property taxes that is meant to create revenue specifically for creating and preserving public open spaces, affordable housing and other community preservation projects.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy