Read full article on original website
Related
Worcester Public Schools Reviewing Emergency Protocols
WORCESTER - Superintendent of Worcester Public Schools (WPS) Dr. Rachel Monarrez wrote to families of students this week with an update on the process of reviewing and enhancing school safety measures. In the letter, Monarrez says all Worcester schools have completed individual safety plans which are available through the principal at each school.
spectrumnews1.com
Saint-Gobain transfers half of Worcester campus for redevelopment
WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint-Gobain, the manufacturing company once known as Norton Company, transferred almost half of its Worcester campus to the Worcester Business Development Corporation. The company has operated in Worcester for nearly 140 years. They currently employ more than 1,000 people in the city. Saint-Gobain announced Thursday it's conveyance...
Seventeen (yes, 17) Worcester Academy student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent
WORCESTER — Though records have been set and championships have been won at Worcester Academy in recent years, in the end it all comes down to the efforts of the numerous outstanding student-athletes who wield their magic on the playing fields and in the gymnasiums at the Hilltoppers' campus.
4 student-athletes at small Lynn school to play sports in college
LYNN – A group of student-athletes from St. Mary's School in Lynn marked a monumental moment in program history Wednesday when four of them signed letters of intent to play high-level collegiate sports.All four students from the small private high school signed their letters of intent college scholarships during a press conference.Three members of the school's girls basketball team will be playing at the college level. Niya Morgen will play at Bentley University, Kellyn Preira will join the Monmouth University team, and Yirsy Queliz plans to play for the Northeastern University women's basketball program.In addition, Jenna Chaplain signed a letter...
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
northeastern.edu
After 5 years in military intelligence and 2 years at a monastery, he’ll graduate from Northeastern as an engineer
After 5 years in military intelligence and 2 years at a monastery, he’ll graduate from Northeastern as an engineer. Christian Etherton is an industrial engineering undergraduate at Northeastern, a one-time college dropout, and a former Army sergeant who followed five years in military intelligence with two years of working and living at a monastery.
WCVB
Students, parents protest plan before Boston Archdiocese to turn school, church into one entity
BOSTON — Parents, students, teachers and administrators from Saint Brendan School in Dorchester protested a proposal Wednesday that they say threatens the future of the school. Students held signs and marched around the Pastoral Center for the Archdiocese of Boston chanting against the proposal. The proposal that Cardinal Sean...
wgbh.org
Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process
Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - November 9
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
See Results of Mass. Elections with Few Races Undecided
Nearly every election 2022 race across Massachusetts had a projected winner 5 PM on Wednesday, Nov. 9. This Week in Worcester previously reported that Maura Healey was projected the winner of the race for Massachusetts Governor. Full results from the City of Worcester can be found here. Ballot Questions. Massachusetts...
beckersasc.com
Brigham and Women's gastroenterologist honored by American Liver Foundation
David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, has received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022. Dr. Cohen is being recognized for his basic and translational liver disease research. For 30 years, he has researched non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. "I am both...
UPDATED: Framingham Elects First Latina State Representative; 3 of the 4 Seats in Framingham Held By Women
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, November 7, the City of Framingham elected its first Latina State Representative. After winning a hard-fought primary election in September, Framingham School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa was unopposed in the final election yesterday. She will be the new state representative for the newly-created 6th Middlesex District...
WCVB
Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male
LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Worcester Affordable Housing
Worcester, MA – Cranshaw Construction has officially broken ground on the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development at 120 Washington Street in Worcester. Cranshaw Construction celebrated the milestone alongside city elected officials, developer Boston Capital Development and architect Benoit Design at a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27. Speakers included Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista, Boston Capital Development Partner and Managing Director Rich Mazzocchi, and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray.
Former Boston nurse flies across country to deliver her baby at Brigham and Women’s
Despite living three thousand miles away, a mother-to-be knew there was only one place to bring her daughter into the world. Katie Shields, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flew from San Diego to Boston to deliver the baby at her former workplace. Catalina Brigham Shields was...
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
DPH Offers $75 Gift Card with Vaccination at Some Clinics
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering a $75 gift card to anyone who gets vaccinated at a participating clinic before Dec. 31, 2022. The monetary incentive is part of a new COVID-19 vaccine initiative program called, "Get Boosted," which intends to increase vaccine access in areas with the lowest COVID19 vaccination rates and areas with the highest BIPOC populations.
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Ballot Question 5, explained
What is Question 5 on the Worcester election ballot?. Question 5 asks whether Worcester residents support approving the Community Preservation Act for the city. If passed, it will instate a 1.5% surcharge to property taxes that is meant to create revenue specifically for creating and preserving public open spaces, affordable housing and other community preservation projects.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.https://thisweekinworcester.com/
Comments / 0