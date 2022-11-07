Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's soccer falls 3-0 to No. 2 Kentucky in Sun Belt semifinals
The West Virginia men’s soccer team suffered a consequential loss, falling 3-0 against the No.2 Kentucky Wildcats in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinal at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky. This loss will be the fatal blow to the Mountaineers' NCAA Tournament chances, as they...
Should Brown be fired?: Students react to WVU football's third straight loss
Nearly every game this season has been a challenge for the West Virginia football team, which continues to fall short of preseason expectations. Most recently, the Mountaineers (3-6) fell 31-14 to Iowa State on the road Saturday, marking the team’s third straight loss. Many fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration with the team and head coach Neal Brown.
Huggins 'doesn't think the team played very well' in win over Mount St. Mary's
Following a sloppy victory over Mount St. Mary's in WVU men's basketball's season opener, hall of fame head coach Bob Huggins was not impressed with the team's performance in the messy win. The Mountaineers took a season-opening 76-58 victory over the Mount, but struggled with 18 turnovers, 22 fouls and...
No. 7 seeded WVU women's soccer to host Virginia Tech in NCAA opening round
The West Virginia women’s soccer team will be hosting a postseason game, as they earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the opening round of the NCAA tournament. After defeating the TCU Horned Frogs...
WVU football returns home to host an underperforming Oklahoma
After a disappointing loss last weekend, the West Virginia football team looks to rebound against the underperforming Oklahoma Sooners, a team the Mountaineers haven’t beat since joining the Big 12 in 2012. West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) lost to Iowa State on the road 31-14, taking a defeat...
WVU Nursing ranked top program in the state
WVU’s School of Nursing was recently named the best nursing program in West Virginia by RegisteredNursing.org in its 2023 ranking, competing against 27 programs across the state. RegisteredNursing.org aims to “promote excellence in nursing” by helping current and soon-to-be nurses find the educational and employment resources they may need,...
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
As West Virginia University approaches Thanksgiving break, there is plenty to do for those looking to soak up the final days of warm weather or those who are looking forward to the cool days of late fall. See the following suggestions of three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
Mon County detectives investigating body found on Grafton Road as hit-and-run
Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body discovered last week as an apparent hit-and-run, officials said in a press release Monday. Police found the human remains on Friday, Nov. 4, after responding to Grafton Road near Boy Scout Camp Road. Detectives, who were called to...
