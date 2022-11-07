ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Vail set to open Friday with gondolas serving both Vail Village, Lionshead

Even as forecasters dialed back new snowfall expectations from the latest storm, Vail has still seen more than 40 inches of snow so far this fall as Vail Mountain opens for business on Friday with two gondolas serving both Vail Village and Lionshead. Vail Resorts on Wednesday issued the following press release on its opening day festivities at Vail on Friday:
VAIL, CO
Sebastian-Vail announces inaugural Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp

The Sebastian-Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on its inaugural Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp:. The Sebastian-Vail is pleased to announce the inaugural Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp, June 4-9, 2023. Starting at $6,000 per rider, The Sebastian-Vail has partnered with Venture Sports to provide a one-of-a-kind, four-day cycling experience for only 15 participants.
VAIL, CO
Vail police seeks more information in death investigation

The Vail Police Department on Wednesday issued the following press release seeking more information the death of 40-year-old Kendra Hull of Commerce City last summer in East Vail:. Vail Police are seeking any additional information related to the death of 40-year-old Kendra Hull of Commerce City, Colo. Hull was found...
VAIL, CO

