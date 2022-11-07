ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

LkldNow

Polk Public Schools Will Close Thursday

With Tropical Storm Nicole approaching the east coast of Florida and high winds expected to hit Polk County Wednesday evening, Polk County Public Schools has announced that all schools and offices will be closed on Thursday. In addition, after-school events on Wednesday have been cancelled. Schools were already scheduled to...
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through

Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland firefighters agree on a new contract

Lakeland firefighter union has agreed to a new working contract that promises retroactive pay raises and shorter work weeks. City commissioners voted 6-0 Monday to approve a three-year contract with the International Association of Firefighters Local 4173, representing Lakeland’s unionized firefighters, driver engineers, and lieutenants. City Manager Shawn Sherrouse...
LAKELAND, FL
fscsouthern.com

Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida

In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections

Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas County Schools to be closed Thursday

Pinellas County Schools announced Wednesday that that schools and district offices would be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, because of Tropical Storm Nicole. A news release stated officials made the decision following a call with Pinellas County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service. Schools are expected to reopen Friday, Nov....
LkldNow

Sammy Taylor Named Lakeland Police Chief

It was April 24, 1990, at dusk when 28-year-old Lakeland Police Officer Sammy Taylor and his partner were called to a home where a couple was fighting – one of the most dangerous situations an officer can encounter. When they arrived, the wife ran out the front door, said...
LAKELAND, FL
ABC Action News

Top-ranked Lakeland High has eyes on 8th state title

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Lakeland High School football team (9-0) begins an important week of practice leading up to Friday’s first-round Class 4A playoff game against Lake Gibson. “We beat them the first time,” wide receiver Daidren Zipperer, a University of Utah commit, said. “They’ll play us...
LAKELAND, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando County Declares Local State of Emergency and Issues Emergency Protective Measures

BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Emergency Management continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. Government leaders are assessing current and forecasted conditions to determine the need for additional emergency protective measures. Declaration of State of Local Emergency has been enacted by the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners. This declaration provides...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
