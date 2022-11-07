Read full article on original website
Polk Public Schools Will Close Thursday
With Tropical Storm Nicole approaching the east coast of Florida and high winds expected to hit Polk County Wednesday evening, Polk County Public Schools has announced that all schools and offices will be closed on Thursday. In addition, after-school events on Wednesday have been cancelled. Schools were already scheduled to...
Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through
Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
Election Roundup: Voters Return Lisa Miller to School Board
Lisa Miller was re-elected to a second term on the nonpartisan Polk County School Board today, leading runoff opponent Jill Sessions 56% to 44% in a race that saw the challenger championing conservative culture war issues. Republicans won all of the local partisan races on a day when GOP candidates...
WESH
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
Lakeland firefighters agree on a new contract
Lakeland firefighter union has agreed to a new working contract that promises retroactive pay raises and shorter work weeks. City commissioners voted 6-0 Monday to approve a three-year contract with the International Association of Firefighters Local 4173, representing Lakeland’s unionized firefighters, driver engineers, and lieutenants. City Manager Shawn Sherrouse...
usf.edu
In Polk, voters pass a land conservation property tax as Republicans sweep
Polk County voters passed a property tax dedicated to purchasing and preserving land for conservation, restarting a program originally approved by voters in 1994. Owners will pay 20 cents for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value, bringing in about $300 million for land acquisition and preservation. The property tax...
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Here is the latest information on curfews in Central Florida following Hurricane Nicole:. Brevard County has not yet issued any curfews. Flagler County has not yet issued any curfews. Lake County:. Lake County has not yet issued any curfews. Marion County:. Marion County has not yet issued any curfews. Orange...
fscsouthern.com
Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida
In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
wuft.org
See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
Polk County Schools cancels school Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen to hurricane status by landfall on Wednesday, the Polk County Schools district has closed schools Thursday. School will continue as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 9, however, after-school activities on Wednesday at Polk County...
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County Schools to be closed Thursday
Pinellas County Schools announced Wednesday that that schools and district offices would be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, because of Tropical Storm Nicole. A news release stated officials made the decision following a call with Pinellas County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service. Schools are expected to reopen Friday, Nov....
pasconewsonline.com
State of Emergency issued for 34 Florida counties including Pasco ahead of Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of Florida including Pasco County due to the state seeing impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The emergency declaration, issued by executive order, is "out of an abundance of caution" to allow the state to...
Sammy Taylor Named Lakeland Police Chief
It was April 24, 1990, at dusk when 28-year-old Lakeland Police Officer Sammy Taylor and his partner were called to a home where a couple was fighting – one of the most dangerous situations an officer can encounter. When they arrived, the wife ran out the front door, said...
Lakeland, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland. The Lake Placid High School soccer team will have a game with McKeel Academy on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The Lake Wales High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
ABC Action News
Top-ranked Lakeland High has eyes on 8th state title
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Lakeland High School football team (9-0) begins an important week of practice leading up to Friday’s first-round Class 4A playoff game against Lake Gibson. “We beat them the first time,” wide receiver Daidren Zipperer, a University of Utah commit, said. “They’ll play us...
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando County Declares Local State of Emergency and Issues Emergency Protective Measures
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Emergency Management continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. Government leaders are assessing current and forecasted conditions to determine the need for additional emergency protective measures. Declaration of State of Local Emergency has been enacted by the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners. This declaration provides...
Bay News 9
Sandbag sites open in Pasco, Polk, Citrus and Hernando counties ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
In preparation for potential heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole, sandbag sites are opening up in Pasco, Polk, Citrus and Hernando counties. Pasco County officials said they opened the following two sandbag stations, which are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents:. Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave.,...
