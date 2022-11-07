The Scripps Howard Fund donates $25,000 to Habitat for Humanity

The Scripps Howard Fund, the philanthropic arm of FOX 4’s parent company, E.W. Scripps Company, supports causes important to the company and the communities it serves, like those in Southwest Florida.

Following Hurricane Ian, Scripps organized a relief campaign across its 61 television stations nationwide. Viewers were asked to help the people and communities impacted by the storm with monetary donations and they responded. Over $250,000 has already been raised for recovery efforts in Southwest Florida and that number keeps climbing.

Through our essential community partners, every cent given goes directly to areas where it will do the most good. Over the next several days, FOX 4 will be out presenting $25,000 checks to some of the impactful organizations that will play such an essential role in Southwest Florida’s recovery in the months and years ahead.

Monday, FOX 4 presented its second contribution to Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties . Habitat Chief Executive Office Becky Lucas says this donation will help them embark on long-term recovery efforts. This includes critical repairs for low-income homeowners and continues to provide affordable housing for people in the community.

You can still help FOX 4 with this ongoing mission to rebuild Southwest Florida by visiting fox4now.com/gives or texting FOX4 to 50155.