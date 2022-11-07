ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Issa Rae’s Hoorae Names Raj Raghavan Head Of Talent Division At ColorCreative

By Dominic Patten
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Raj Raghavan is on board at ColorCreative Management as Head of Talent, Partner and Manager.

Leaping over to Issa Rae ’s Hoorae founded banner from Echo Lake Management, the ex- CAA agent will report directly to ColorCreative boss Talitha Watkins in his new gig.

“We are excited to partner with Raj Raghavan to build out the ColorCreative talent division,” said ColorCreative president Watkins to Deadline today. “Raj’s entrepreneurial spirit, impeccable taste, and stellar reputation for excellence in representation align with our core values.”

“I have been a fan of Issa Rae ever since I watched the first episode of Insecure ,” added Raghavan. “I’m thrilled to join the ColorCreative team and be part of the mission of bringing stories to life from the freshest, coolest, and most unique voices. And I’m beyond excited about working with my good friend Talitha Watkins again.”

Watkins and Raghavan were colleagues at CAA for years.

The latter’s brief at ColorCreative is to expand the company’s clientele overall, as well as assist current clients to grow their social media footprint and develop new revenue streams.  ColorCreative’s clients include DJ extraordinaire and entrepreneur Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, director Giselle Bailey, showrunner Kendra Jordan, director Lawrence Lamont, producer Lyn Sisson-Talbert, among others.

Starting out in the UTA mailroom, Plano, Texas native and Stanford University grad Raghavan was a founding partner and manager at Imagine Artist Management and an agent at Creative Artists Agency for 14 years before jumping over to Echo Lake in 2020. A co-EP on Disney Branded TV’s under development A Crown Of Wishes , and Amblin TV’s adaptation of Sameer Pandya’s 2020 novel Members Only Raghavan’s client list include Alia Bhatt, Suraj Sharma, Omari Douglas, Pallavi Sharda, Ryan J. Haddad, Avantika, Dominique Tipper, Sebastián Zurita, Adrienne S. Wells, Kitty Chicha, and Yeri Han.

Insecure co-creator Rae opened the door on ColorCreative in 2014, with CAA Motion Picture agent Watkins joining in the summer of 2020 as president of the management component.

