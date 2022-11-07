A fisherman who was one of the first responders when a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania said he was knocked unconscious while trying to save the pilots.At least 19 people, including both the pilots, died on Sunday after a Precision Air flight that departed from the financial capital Dar es Salaam crash-landed in Lake Victoria during treacherous weather conditions as it approached an airport in Bukoba.The plane was carrying 39 passengers, including an infant, as well as four crew members.Majaliwa Jackson said he panicked when he saw the aircraft approaching from the wrong direction and rushed...

4 DAYS AGO