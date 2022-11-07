Read full article on original website
3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR. The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV. The victims have not been publicly...
Gold's Gym owner and 5 others feared dead after plane crash off the coast of Costa Rica
Gold's Gym owner Rainer Schaller, his family and two others are feared dead after a plane they were on apparently crashed off Costa Rica's Caribbean coast on Friday, officials said.
Hero fisherman describes being knocked unconscious trying to save pilots from Tanzania plane crash
A fisherman who was one of the first responders when a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania said he was knocked unconscious while trying to save the pilots.At least 19 people, including both the pilots, died on Sunday after a Precision Air flight that departed from the financial capital Dar es Salaam crash-landed in Lake Victoria during treacherous weather conditions as it approached an airport in Bukoba.The plane was carrying 39 passengers, including an infant, as well as four crew members.Majaliwa Jackson said he panicked when he saw the aircraft approaching from the wrong direction and rushed...
Tanzania: Rescuers form human chain to save passengers after plane crashes into lake
A human chain was formed as rescuers attempted to pull passengers from the water after a small passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.Prime minister Kassim Majaliwa announced on Sunday that 19 people have died as a result of the crash.Local authorities said they were able to rescue 26 of the people on board the Precision Air flight and footage shows some being pulled away from the tip of the submerged aircraft.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The smell from a passenger's carry-on bag forced an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Florida
Five crew members on board the Barbados-bound American Airlines flight were taken to the hospital after the plane returned to Miami's airport.
Woman working in forest swallowed whole by 22-foot python with ‘a hug of death’: report
A 54-year-old woman working on a rubber plantation was reportedly swallowed whole on Sunday by a 22-foot python. The Washington Post reported that when she did not return home after work her family went looking for her and found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and knife on the forest floor. The...
A passenger smoked a cigarette in a plane bathroom and sparked a trash can fire during a flight, airline said
An Israeli passenger smoked a cigarette in the plane's bathroom on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok on Friday, per The Times of Israel.
airlive.net
A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared
A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
Woman leaves people horrified after explaining how back of her head 'exploded' due to plane air pressure
People have been left feeling horrified after a woman revealed the back of her head 'exploded' while on a flight, supposedly due to the air pressure on the plane. Watch her speak about the unbelievable - and, I imagine, very painful - experience here:. TikToker Weronika (@polish_99) jumped in on...
A flight attendant broke his ankle in 2 places after being thrown to the ground by severe turbulence as his plane flew through a storm
The incident happened while the Norwegian Air flight from Copenhagen was descending to land at Nice Airport in France, investigators said.
Owner of Gold’s Gym, family believed to have been killed in plane crash
The man who owns Gold’s Gym fitness centers is believed to have been on a plane that apparently crashed off the coast of Costa Rica Friday. Rainer Schaller, a man whose name is the same as the person who owns Gold’s Gym, was listed on the flight plan.
228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why
As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Seven dead as helicopter crashes in huge fireball on foggy mountainside on journey to tourist hotspot in India
A HORROR helicopter crash has left seven people dead near a tourist hotspot in India. The chopper which was carrying passengers towards Guptkashi crashed on a foggy mountainside just moments after taking off sparking a massive fireball. The aircraft's pilot Anil Singh alongside six passengers boarded the plane today before...
Colorado Train Passenger Looks Out Window And Discovers Missing Hiker Who Broke Leg
The passenger alerted the conductor to the injured hiker, who went missing and spent two nights in the wilderness after a fall A passenger on a Colorado train spotted a missing and injured hiker after looking out the train's window at just the right moment. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management shared in a Facebook post on Oct. 11 that an alert from Colorado's Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad led to the rescue of the hiker, who had broken her leg during a fall. The...
British Airways had to find another plane after a passenger defecated on the floor and smeared feces around the cabin, report says
Emergency services were called after the incident on a Boeing 777 aircraft at Heathrow Airport earlier this month, The Sun reported.
Worrying vid shows belongings found during search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
WORRYING footage shows passengers' belongings that were found during a search for a missing millionaire and his family after their private jet crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Authorities have found luggage and one of the jet's seats while frantically searching for McFit founder Rainer Schaller, 53, and his...
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa
The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
