ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fans celebrating Houston Astros' win with parade

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXQSb_0j22hsD300

HOUSTON — (AP) — Fans were celebrating the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros' 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expected about that many people to attend Monday's parade.

Saturday's win gave the Astros' 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Astros Fans Showed Up In A Big Way For A Legendary Parade

Yesterday was a big day for the Houston Astros and their devoted fans, for it was time to celebrate yet another major accomplishment. On Saturday night, the Astros closed out the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series to clinch their second title. On Monday, Astros fans poured...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

TODAY Meet Houston Astros World Series champions pitcher Christian Javier and winning homerun hitter Yordan Alvarez

HOUSTON (KIAH) — To celebrate the Astros World Series win, Dick’s Sporting Goods will host Meet & Greets with Astros Cristian Javier and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday. For each event, wristbands are required to meet the players and receive an autograph and 225 wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, beginning at 9 a.m. local time at each store.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston Astros Alex Bregman hosting World Series Parade after party

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re downtown for the Houston Astros World Series parade, stay downtown if you want to visit with Alex Bregman. He is hosting the after party on at little Woodrow’s Midtown at 2306 Brazos St.. That’s located at the end of the parade route. At Woodrows,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after Cruz hit with beer can at Astros parade

Texas authorities arrested a man Monday who allegedly hit Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with can of beer during the Houston Astros’ World Series parade.  In a tweet on Monday, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said an unidentified man, aged 33, threw a beer can at the senator, who was on a parade float on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
hccegalitarian.com

SUDDEN AND TRAGIC PASSING OF MIGOS HIP HOP ARTIST IN HOUSTON

Tragedy had rocked the hip hop nation recently as one of the member’s of the Atlanta, Georgia based Grammy nominated group ‘Migos’ was unexpectedly shot & killed while attending a private event at bowling facility in Houston, Texas. On the morning of November 1, 2022 at 2:35am,...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

La Marque alum Kobe Gatson threw his first collegiate touchdown pass

La Marque alum Kobe Gatson threw his first collegiate touchdown pass during Texas Weslayan’s 61-7 win over North American University on Saturday. Gatson also had a 41-yard run that was called by due to a holding call. He will play in the Rams’ regular season finale against Lyon College (Ark.) this Saturday at 2:00pm.
LA MARQUE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Trash cleanup along Astros parade route could take 3 days, city says

HOUSTON – Beer cans, plastic bottles, and boxes of garbage are all that’s left but memories of the Astros World Series championship parade. The route is still lined with debris on Smith Street, particularly through Midtown. “You have to do your part and pick up your own trash,”...
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
135K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy